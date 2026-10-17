Tajikistan, UN General Assembly President Discuss 2028 Water Conference

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tajikistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Jonibek Hikmat, met with the President of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, Khalilur Rahman, on October 16, 2026, to discuss preparations for the 2028 UN Water Conference, according to the Tajik MFA.

"During the meeting, the parties discussed further implementation of the mandate of the President of the General Assembly in accordance with resolution A/RES/80/304 concerning the modalities for holding the 2028 UN Water Conference," the statement said.

Particular attention was paid to the appointment of two co-coordinators to conduct intergovernmental consultations on the outcome document, the Dushanbe Water Framework, as well as to holding a high-level preparatory event for the conference at the UN Headquarters in New York in March 2027.

Tajikistan's Permanent Representative to the UN also emphasized the importance of close cooperation in preparations for the 2028 UN Water Conference and reaffirmed Tajikistan's commitment to close engagement with the Office of the President of the UN General Assembly.

In turn, the President of the General Assembly expressed his readiness to support and assist in preparations for the conference.

Meanwhile, the UN Water Conference provides a platform for countries to discuss global water-related challenges, strengthen international cooperation, and promote progress toward sustainable water management. Preparatory consultations help participating countries coordinate priorities and develop proposals for addressing issues related to water resources, access to safe drinking water, and sanitation.