Karnataka Court Awards Death Penalty To Man For Rape And Murder Of 9-Year-Old Girl

MENAFN - IANS) Mysuru (Karnataka), Oct 17 (IANS) The Mysuru Fast Track court in Karnataka on Saturday sentenced accused Karthik to death for the rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl who had come to the city with her family to sell balloons during last year's Dasara celebrations.

Judge Anil P. Vaghade pronounced the verdict, a day after the court convicted the accused in the case that had shocked Karnataka and the country.

The victim's family had set up a temporary tent in front of the Dasara Exhibition Ground, facing the Mysuru Palace, and was staying there during the festivities. In the early hours of the day of the incident, Karthik allegedly took the girl away from the tent while she was sleeping beside her parents and sexually assaulted and murdered her. The child had been stabbed 19 times.

The Nazarabad police registered a case and launched an investigation. With no clear leads initially, the investigators began examining CCTV footage from the surrounding areas. A small but crucial clip showed a man alighting from an autorickshaw and moving suspiciously, providing a breakthrough in the investigation.

The police subsequently identified and arrested Karthik, a native of Siddalingapura village in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district.

During the investigation, the police found that Karthik had earlier been arrested in connection with an attempt to rape a woman and had spent two years in jail. After coming out on bail, he reportedly did not return to his family and became an alcoholic, moving from place to place.

The accused also allegedly attempted to attack police personnel and escape while in police custody. The police opened fire, injuring him in the leg.

The investigating team incorporated the details of the crime and the evidence gathered during the probe into the charge sheet. Public Prosecutor Jayanthi argued the case on behalf of the prosecution and sought the maximum punishment for the accused.

The court's decision to award the death penalty is being regarded as a significant judgment in a case that had triggered widespread outrage over the brutal killing of the child.