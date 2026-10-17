FSSAI Initiates Action Against Priyagold Biscuit Maker For Using Bran Meant For Cattle Feed

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Saturday said it has initiated legal proceedings for prosecution against Surya Food & Agro Ltd, the manufacturer of Priyagold Biscuits, for allegedly using bran meant for cattle feed as a raw material in biscuits.

In a statement on social media platform X, the food regulator said an inspection of Surya Food & Agro Ltd was conducted following a consumer complaint,“during which serious food safety and hygiene deficiencies were observed”.

“Bran meant for cattle feed and not intended for human consumption was found being used as a raw material in Priyagold biscuit manufacturing as a source of fibre. The gunny bags containing the bran were marked to indicate that the material was intended for cattle feed,” said the food regulator.

Other deficiencies were also observed in plant hygiene, pest control, raw material storage and segregation, personnel hygiene, premises maintenance and handling of intermediate formulations, said the FSSAI.

The FSSAI licence of Surya Food & Agro Ltd“had been suspended following the serious noncompliances observed during inspection,” it further said, adding that the competent authority granted sanction for initiating prosecution against Surya Food & Agro Ltd.“for the aforesaid violations”.

The FSSAI said it has also initiated legal proceedings for prosecution against Dodla Dairy Limited, and Ueir Organic Foods Pvt Ltd for serious food safety violations.

“A regulatory sample of 'Full Cream Milk' was collected from M/s Dodla Dairy Limited for analysis. The Food Analyst declared the sample substandard due to non-conformity with the prescribed milk fat specifications under the applicable FSS Regulations,” said the food regulator.

Upon appeal by the FBO, the sample was referred to the Referral Food Laboratory, which confirmed that the sample was unsafe due to the presence of detergent/caustic soda and substandard due to milk fat below the minimum prescribed limit.

The laboratory findings established violations relating to unsafe and substandard food under the FSS Act, 2006.

“The competent authority granted sanction for initiating prosecution against M/s Dodla Dairy Limited and the other concerned FBOs associated with the manufacture and marketing of the product. The authorities directed further prosecution proceedings for the unsafe and substandard food,” said the FSSAI.

Additionally, notices have been issued to Narpadham Foods, Sun Ridges Health Carers, and Sha Kantilal Jayantilal.

-IANS

na/