'Remained Unblemished': JD(U) Defends Nitish Kumar After Anant Singh's Shocking Claim Of Getting 9 People Murdered

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 17 (IANS) The Janata Dal (United) on Saturday defended former Bihar Chief Minister and party President Nitish Kumar after Mokama MLA Anant Singh sparked controversy by alleging that he had got nine people murdered and had supported Kumar during his early political career.

JD(U) Working National President, Sanjay Jha, said Singh had issued a clarification regarding his statement and that the matter was known to the party's state leadership.

"His statement came out, and he has also issued a clarification. The matter is in the knowledge of the state party leadership," Jha told reporters.

JD(U) spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan also defended Kumar, describing his political career as unblemished and asserting that he had never encouraged violence or crime.

"First, former Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) National President Nitish Kumar is among the few politicians whose 50-year parliamentary career has remained unblemished, with no stain on his record. He has emerged spotless every time, even from the 'chamber of soot'. Forget violence and crime, he has never encouraged negative politics either," Ranjan told IANS.

BJP National Spokesperson Guru Prakash said,“This is an internal matter of the JD(U). They have two candidates from within their party. We are confident that they will sit together, reach a consensus and resolve the issue.”

Singh, the Mokama MLA, triggered the controversy on Friday when he claimed that he had made significant sacrifices for Kumar during the early stages of the latter's political career.

"I have made major sacrifices for Nitish Kumar during his initial political career. No other member of the party has made such a sacrifice as I made for him," Singh told IANS.

He further claimed, "Who has made as many sacrifices as I have? Nitish Kumar was nothing then. He used to roam around. At that time, while being with Nitish Kumar, I got nine people murdered."

However, Singh maintained that his loyalty to Kumar remained unchanged and denied challenging his leadership.

"I am a devoted supporter of Nitish Kumar. I have never challenged his leadership," he said. He added that he had decided to support Anuj, arguing that elections to the Patna Graduates' constituency were not contested along party lines.

Singh is opposing JD(U) candidate Neeraj Kumar in the upcoming election to the Patna Graduates' constituency, scheduled for October 23. He also criticised the party's decision to nominate Neeraj for the MLC election.

The rivalry between Singh and Neeraj is well-known within the party. Singh had earlier said he was opposing Neeraj because the latter had worked against him in previous elections to the Mokama Assembly constituency.

"I will ensure Neeraj's defeat in the election," Singh had said.

Popularly known as 'Chhote Sarkar', Singh wields considerable influence in the Mokama region of Patna district. Despite efforts by senior party leaders to resolve the differences between the two leaders, tensions have persisted. Even Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, alias Lalan Singh, reportedly failed to pacify Anant Singh.