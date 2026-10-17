Cattle Feed Bran In Biscuits? FSSAI Action Puts Priyagold In Focus

A biscuit is one of the simplest things people reach for when hunger strikes. It goes into lunch boxes, travels in office bags and is often served with a cup of tea at home, at times as first food item of the day. But what if questions are raised about an ingredient used in the biscuits people eat every day?

Priyagold has come under scrutiny following reported legal action by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), with two other companies also reportedly facing action. The issue centres on the alleged use of cattle-feed bran in biscuits, raising questions about food ingredients, manufacturing standards and consumer safety.

However, the precise grounds of the proceedings, the names of the other two companies and the status of the cases could not be independently verified from the available reports. The allegation must not be treated as a confirmed finding of food adulteration.

Why is cattle-feed bran in biscuits raising questions?

Bran is the outer layer of cereal grains, separated during milling. Wheat bran is commonly used in animal feed, but it can also be used in certain human-food products, depending on its quality, intended use and compliance with applicable food standards.

The term 'cattle-feed bran' therefore needs careful interpretation. The fact that bran is used to feed cattle does not automatically mean that the material is unsafe for human consumption. Its suitability depends on its source, quality, handling and whether it meets the requirements applicable to food ingredients.

The central question is whether the material allegedly used in the biscuits was suitable and legally permitted for human consumption. If an ingredient intended exclusively for animal feed was used in a food product, regulators would need to examine the relevant standards, manufacturing records and laboratory findings before determining whether a violation had occurred.

What does FSSAI action mean for Priyagold?

FSSAI is India's national food regulator. It sets science-based food safety standards and oversees compliance with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and related regulations.

Regulatory action can involve inspections, sampling, notices, investigations or legal proceedings, depending on the circumstances. Such action does not, by itself, establish that a company has been found guilty of a violation.

In Priyagold's case, the specific order or notice, the biscuit products involved and the exact legal provisions invoked need to be verified before drawing conclusions about the company's alleged non-compliance. The same applies to the two other companies reportedly named in the action.

For consumers, the episode highlights the importance of transparent ingredient information and effective checks on packaged food. Manufacturers are expected to ensure that ingredients used in their products comply with applicable safety and quality requirements.

FSSAI steps up its food safety crackdown

The reported biscuit-related action comes amid wider efforts to strengthen food safety enforcement in India.

On September 29, 2026, FSSAI listed a special festive-season drive aimed at ensuring food safety, quality and the prevention of adulteration among its official advisories. On October 6, Hindustan Times reported that the regulator had directed food safety authorities across states and Union Territories to intensify surveillance and enforcement ahead of the festive season. The measures included deploying Food Safety on Wheels mobile laboratories in prominent markets to support food testing.

Separately, a Union government reply published by the Press Information Bureau on March 17, 2026, reported that 5,18,559 food samples were analysed during 2022-23 to 2024-25. During the same period, 88,192 cases resulted in penalties, 3,614 convictions were secured and 1,161 licences were cancelled.

These figures demonstrate the scale of food safety enforcement, but they do not establish the outcome of the reported biscuit case. The decisive question remains whether the material used in the products breached applicable food standards and what the relevant authorities' investigation ultimately establishes.

(With inputs from agencies)