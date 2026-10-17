1 Dead, 24 Hurt as Russia, Ukraine Trade Overnight Strikes
(MENAFN) 1 Dead, 24 Hurt as Russia, Ukraine Trade Overnight Strikes
Overnight barrages by Russia and Ukraine left one person dead and 24 wounded across Ukraine on Saturday, as both sides hit targets deep inside each other’s territory.
The deadliest strike hit the southern Kherson region, killing one person and wounding 19, according to regional military administration head Oleksandr Prokudin, who posted the toll on Telegram.
In the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, an attack on a residential area wounded five people, damaged multi-story apartment buildings and set parked cars on fire, regional military administration head Mykhailo Semikin said.
Ukraine’s Air Force said Russia fired more than 330 drones and missiles in the assault. Ukrainian defenses suppressed or shot down 293 of those aerial targets, it said.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said its forces carried out a “massive strike” on metallurgical plants, a transformer manufacturing facility and energy infrastructure in the Ukrainian cities of Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia and Zhytomyr.
The ministry added that Russian air defenses intercepted and destroyed 610 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian territory, the Black Sea and Crimea, which Moscow illegally annexed in 2014.
Neither side’s claims could be independently verified, as the war continues.
Overnight barrages by Russia and Ukraine left one person dead and 24 wounded across Ukraine on Saturday, as both sides hit targets deep inside each other’s territory.
The deadliest strike hit the southern Kherson region, killing one person and wounding 19, according to regional military administration head Oleksandr Prokudin, who posted the toll on Telegram.
In the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, an attack on a residential area wounded five people, damaged multi-story apartment buildings and set parked cars on fire, regional military administration head Mykhailo Semikin said.
Ukraine’s Air Force said Russia fired more than 330 drones and missiles in the assault. Ukrainian defenses suppressed or shot down 293 of those aerial targets, it said.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said its forces carried out a “massive strike” on metallurgical plants, a transformer manufacturing facility and energy infrastructure in the Ukrainian cities of Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia and Zhytomyr.
The ministry added that Russian air defenses intercepted and destroyed 610 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian territory, the Black Sea and Crimea, which Moscow illegally annexed in 2014.
Neither side’s claims could be independently verified, as the war continues.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment