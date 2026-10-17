Ukraine's ADF Down Four Kalibr Missiles, 289 Drones In Overnight Russian Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram.

Starting at 18:00 on Friday, October 16, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles launched from Russia's Voronezh and Rostov regions and temporarily occupied Crimea; Kh-22/32 cruise missiles launched from the airspace over Crimea; four sea-launched Kalibr cruise missiles launched from Novorossiysk; and 332 attack UAVs, including Shahed drones (31 of them jet-powered), S-8000 Banderol drones, Gerbera drones and Parodiya decoy drones.

The drones were launched from the directions of Oryol, Bryansk, Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, as well as temporarily occupied Donetsk and Hvardiiske in Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by Ukrainian aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 8:00 on Saturday, October 17, air defenses had shot down or suppressed 293 targets: four Kalibr cruise missiles; 289 UAVs, including Shahed drones (23 of them jet-powered), S-8000 Banderol drones, Gerbera drones and drones of other types.

Hits were recorded at 22 locations, while debris from downed targets fell at three locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several Russian drones still in Ukrainian airspace.

War update: 238 clashes on front line over past day, Pokrovsk sector remains hottest

As reported by Ukrinform, air raid alerts were issued in Kyiv and several other regions in the morning of October 17 due to a ballistic missile threat. The Air Force warned of missile launches targeting Zaporizhzhia and Kryvyi Rih.