64% Of Jordanians Say Country Heading In Right Direction Ipsos Survey

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

– Q3 2026 Ipsos Index Shows Significant Rise in Jordanian Consumer Confidence – Jordan Ranks Fourth Globally Among 23 Surveyed Nations, Behind China, Saudi Arabia, and India – 50% of Consumers Anticipate Economic Improvement Over Next Six Months – Improving Macroeconomic Outlook Strengthens Consumer Sentiment in Jordan – Index Tracks Public Sentiment on National Economy, Household Finances, and Saving Capacity – Consumer Confidence Index Reaches 42.6 Points in Q3 2026, Up from 36.0 Points YoY – Economic Outlook Sub-Index Surges 8.6 Points Quarter-on-Quarter to Reach 58.5 Points AMMAN, Oct. 17 (Petra) – Nearly two-thirds of Jordanian consumers–64 percent–believe the country is heading in the right direction, ranking Jordan fourth globally among 23 nations surveyed in the latest quarterly Ipsos Primary Consumer Sentiment Index (PCSI).

The comprehensive national poll, released Friday, showed Jordan's overall consumer confidence index climbing to 42.6 points in the third quarter of 2026, marking a 1.1-point increase from 41.5 points in Q2 and a significant gain from 36.0 points in Q3 2025.

The upward trend was driven primarily by surging macroeconomic expectations, with the local economic outlook sub-index jumping by 8.6 points quarter-on-quarter to 58.5 out of 100 points. Half of all surveyed consumers (50 percent) expressed optimism that the national economy will improve over the next six months, while 37 percent expect stability, and 13 percent foresee a downturn.

The survey revealed divergent trends across financial sub-indices. General job security confidence rose by 5.2 points to reach 50.3 points, whereas personal financial confidence dipped 3.1 points to 30.2 points, underscoring ongoing household sensitivity to budgetary pressures.

Despite improving overall sentiment, unemployment and inflation remained the foremost consumer anxieties. Unemployment and job availability were cited as primary concerns by 56 percent of respondents, closely trailed by inflation and the cost of living at 54 percent.

The Q3 2026 survey was conducted throughout September via computer-assisted telephone interviewing (CATI), encompassing a representative sample of 1,000 adult participants aged 18 and above across the Kingdom.

//Petra// AA