Finding Fulfillment Through Health And Travel: A Doctor's Perspective

MENAFN - GetNews) "Some books tell you how to live longer. Others tell you where to travel. This one argues that the two are inseparable."

Ann Arbor, MI, USA - October 17, 2026 - "Be honest with your body. When your body tells you something, listen and never turn your back. In the meantime, work hard. Be able to go anywhere your mind wants to go, physically and financially," Dr. John Chun describes his captivating memoir, Good Health and Meaningful Travel. Expertly combining his decades of knowledge about medicine and his worldwide travels, Dr. Chun shares the lessons he has learned for what it truly takes to be healthy and live a fulfilling life.

This is not a specialist's treatise dressed up as self-help, nor a travelogue with a few vitamin asides. It is the work of a doctor who has watched bodies fail and recover, and of a traveler who believes that health is what makes the world reachable.

Brad Butler, Author

Good Health and Meaningful Travel opens with the formula that the book is built around: "Good Health = Exercise + Water + Sleep + Baby Aspirin + Pepcid + oral hygiene." Each chapter goes in depth about the health benefits and how Dr. Chun has incorporated them into his own life. Woven between are the multiple adventures he has taken around the world, emphasizing how important learning about art, history, culture, and humanity are for overall wellbeing. He highlights how extensive travel is only achievable with good health, ultimately making the connection between our health and what fulfills us.

Good Health and Meaningful Travel with Dr. Chun is an amazing, life-changing book about one of the most important things in life-our health. I have learned several valuable lessons I hope to keep with me throughout my stay on Earth!

Foluso Falaye, Readers' Favorite

"When you are planning something to spend your valuable time and money on, anything is, and has to be, and will be meaningful. Especially, when you are planning a, or any 'travelling,' and take an action, you will definitely be a better person, by the time you come back home, and then for the rest of your life," Dr. Chun says. He approaches his book with a conversational tone, simplifying complex medical topics into easy-to-understand advice for the average person. His book is complete with a series of photographs to go alongside his travels.

This book offers practical wisdom drawn from decades of medical experience and a lifetime of exploration. It serves as both a health guide and a celebration of curiosity, proving that the best reason to stay healthy may be having another adventure waiting just around the corner.

Flying Books Review

Perfect for travel enthusiasts or those just looking to improve their health as they age, Good Health and Meaningful Travel is a must-read. Dr. Chun speaks from personal experience, and his passion and care for other people shine through each page!

Good Health and Meaningful Travel, ISBN 978-1778830822, $23.99, 304 pages, Bookside Press, 2023. Available on Amazon.

About Dr. John Chun

John Chun was born in Korea in 1949. He graduated from the Medical College of Kyung Pook National University in 1974. In 1978, he moved to Michigan and after five years, he finished his Internal Medicine Residency. He is now specializing in Internal Medicine. Dr. Chun is currently enjoying his retirement in his home in Michigan with his family.