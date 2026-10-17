EKOUAER Celebrates Its 11Th Anniversary With Global Full Launch Of EKOUAER COLLECTION

MENAFN - GetNews)Time shapes style, and freedom belongs to yourself. Marking the brand's 11th anniversary, EKOUAER officially announces the worldwide full release of its premium EKOUAER COLLECTION. Centered on the theme“The Hours That Are All Yours”, this luxury line features the exceptional drape and texture seen in Vanessa's signature pieces, paired with exclusive collaborative prints by Lara Costafreda, bringing refined new options to North America and global markets.

Eleven Years of Craftsmanship, A New Chapter in Premium Fashion

Over eleven years of dedication, EKOUAER has always built its design foundation on comfort, striking a balance between sophisticated aesthetics and everyday wearability. The 11th anniversary stands not only as a milestone in the brand's journey, but also a fresh starting point for stylistic expression. To celebrate this occasion, the premium EKOUAER COLLECTION has launched and landed in the North American market. Developed through multiple rounds of fabric refinement and pattern iteration, the EKOUAER COLLECTION is positioned as a high-end line. It caters to modern people's pursuit of relaxed elegance, turning outfits into a medium for expressing personal emotions.

Luxurious Drape × Artistic Prints: Elevated Relaxation from Bed to Street

The newly released EKOUAER COLLECTION showcases the ultra-drapable fabric featured in Vanessa's signature styles. Soft and silky to the touch, it creates naturally flowing silhouettes when worn, combining next-to-skin comfort with high-end visual appeal. It delivers a minimalist, sophisticated vibe with minimal styling required.

The collection also incorporates artistic collaborative prints by Lara Costafreda, infusing narrative-driven art motifs into garment design and breaking the boundaries of plain solid-color basics. The prints boast delicate layers with understated artistic charm, avoiding over-the-top boldness to suit a wide range of occasions. Embracing the Bed-to-Street design philosophy, pieces serve perfectly as loungewear for quiet moments at home. With simple styling tweaks, they are ready for outings, enabling one outfit to transition seamlessly across scenarios and embodying quiet luxury and effortless chic.

Global Launch on October 15: Effortless Transition From Bedroom to Street

Starting October 15, EKOUAER COLLECTION is available to shoppers across North America and worldwide via the brand's official website, Amazon Official Store and TikTok Shop. Customers can shop Vanessa's signature styles and the Lara Costafreda collaborative line through official channels, embracing elevated relaxation to move effortlessly from bedroom to street in daily life.

About EKOUAER

EKOUAER is a global loungewear and sleepwear brand committed to providing women with high-quality, comfortable, and stylish apparel. EKOUAER aims to empower women to embrace self-care, confidence, and comfort in their daily lives.