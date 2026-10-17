EKOUAER Marks 11Th Anniversary With Worldwide Release Of Premium“EKOUAER COLLECTION”

MENAFN - GetNews)Global sleepwear and loungewear leader EKOUAER has officially announced the global commercial rollout of its elevated product line, EKOUAER COLLECTION, coinciding with the brand's 11th-anniversary celebration. Operating under the central theme "The Hours That Are All Yours," the high-end release combines ultra-drapable textile engineering, Vanessa Hudgens-featured signature silhouettes, and exclusive botanical printmaking by Spanish illustrator Lara Costafreda across North American and international markets.

Evolving consumer behaviors within the luxury loungewear sector indicate an expanding demand for "Bed-to-Street" garment architecture. Modern female demographics are increasingly seeking versatile, high-drape apparel capable of transitioning seamlessly from private domestic environments to public leisure settings without compromising structural refinement or tactile comfort.

"Reaching our 11-year milestone represents a significant evolution in our material R&D and design philosophy," stated an EKOUAER product strategy representative. "EKOUAER COLLECTION introduces high-density, low-friction fabrications and narrative-driven artwork to meet the modern woman's demand for quiet luxury, effortless styling, and multi-scenario adaptability."

Material Innovation & Key Capsule Formulations

The 11th-anniversary EKOUAER COLLECTION establishes elevated performance standards across core home-lifestyle and transit garments:



Ultra-Drapable Silk-Touch Formulations: Engineered with high-density, fluid-drape yarn assemblies, these pieces provide a silky hand-feel, low cutaneous friction, and natural thermal regulation. Featuring silhouettes highlighted by brand friend Vanessa Hudgens, the garments deliver minimalist aesthetic structure suitable for standalone street styling or domestic wear. Exclusive Lara Costafreda Artist Prints: Designed in collaboration with Spanish illustrator Lara Costafreda, known for work with Hermès and Chanel, the line incorporates delicate, layered romantic print motifs onto fluid textile panels, elevating foundational loungewear into wearable artistic expressions.

Global Omnichannel Availability

The full EKOUAER COLLECTION officially launched across international distribution channels on October 15, 2026. Complete sizing, colorway, and artist-print matrices across all new styles are accessible via EKOUAER's official direct-to-consumer (DTC) digital storefront, flagship Amazon storefront, and TikTok Shop portals for immediate global dispatch.

About EKOUAER

EKOUAER is a global loungewear and sleepwear brand committed to providing women with high-quality, comfortable, and stylish apparel. EKOUAER aims to empower women to embrace self-care, confidence, and comfort in their daily lives.