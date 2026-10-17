TATA.CARS Announces Festive Service Camp
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, October 16, 2026: With the festive season bringing families together, TATA today announced its nationwide Festive Service Camp for Navratri and Diwali 2026. Now live across authorized TATA workshops nationwide, the camp will continue until November 14, 2026, offering customers a convenient way to get their vehicles ready for the festive season.
As part of the initiative, customers can avail a complimentary 30-point vehicle health check-up, covering key areas such as air-conditioning, battery health, tyres and alignment, engine oil and coolant levels, electrical systems, CNG systems and EV-specific diagnostics.
Adding to the festive cheer, customers can also avail a flat 10% discount on extended warranty, Tata Motors Genuine Accessories (TMGA), and Roadside Assistance (RSA) across the ICE and EV portfolio. Easy EMI options are also available on extended warranty and Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) packages, offering customers greater convenience and flexibility.
Through this Festive Service Camp, TATA aims to make vehicle maintenance more convenient and rewarding, helping customers prepare for the season's journeys with greater peace of mind.
About Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. (Formerly Tata Motors Ltd):
Part of the USD 180 billion Tata Group, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. ('the Company'*, BSE: Scrip code 500570; NSE: Scrip code TMPV) is one of India's leading automobile manufacturers, offering a diverse portfolio of cars and SUVs renowned for their design, safety, and performance. The Company delivers multi-powertrain options, advanced connected technologies, and intelligent personal mobility solutions. Known for its innovation, reliability, and engineering prowess, the Company is at the forefront of India's electric vehicle revolution, accelerating the nation's shift toward sustainable mobility. It continues to drive progress across zero emission, connected, and future ready mobility solutions, supported by robust design and R&D capabilities.
As part of the initiative, customers can avail a complimentary 30-point vehicle health check-up, covering key areas such as air-conditioning, battery health, tyres and alignment, engine oil and coolant levels, electrical systems, CNG systems and EV-specific diagnostics.
Adding to the festive cheer, customers can also avail a flat 10% discount on extended warranty, Tata Motors Genuine Accessories (TMGA), and Roadside Assistance (RSA) across the ICE and EV portfolio. Easy EMI options are also available on extended warranty and Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) packages, offering customers greater convenience and flexibility.
Through this Festive Service Camp, TATA aims to make vehicle maintenance more convenient and rewarding, helping customers prepare for the season's journeys with greater peace of mind.
About Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. (Formerly Tata Motors Ltd):
Part of the USD 180 billion Tata Group, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. ('the Company'*, BSE: Scrip code 500570; NSE: Scrip code TMPV) is one of India's leading automobile manufacturers, offering a diverse portfolio of cars and SUVs renowned for their design, safety, and performance. The Company delivers multi-powertrain options, advanced connected technologies, and intelligent personal mobility solutions. Known for its innovation, reliability, and engineering prowess, the Company is at the forefront of India's electric vehicle revolution, accelerating the nation's shift toward sustainable mobility. It continues to drive progress across zero emission, connected, and future ready mobility solutions, supported by robust design and R&D capabilities.
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