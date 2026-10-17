COMFEX Honours Kolkata's Most Innovative Durga Puja Pandal Designs Through The Creative Use Of EPE Foam
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 16th October, 2026: Celebrating the creative use of Expanded Polyethylene (EPE) Foam in Durga Puja pandal decoration, COMFEX – EPE Foam Solutions announced the winners of the COMFEX Durga Puja Innovation Awards 2026, recognising the creativity, craftsmanship and innovation demonstrated by participating Puja committees across Kolkata.
41 Pally Club, Haridevpur, secured the first prize of Rs 1 lakh, followed by AE Block Samaj Kalyan Sangha, Salt Lake, which won the second prize of Rs 50,000, and Ray Street Sarbojanin Durga Puja Committee, Bhawanipore, which received the third prize of Rs 25,000. The winners were recognised for their innovative pandal designs and the creative use of EPE foam in artistic installations and decorative elements. All three winners received their respective cash prizes, along with trophies and certificates.
The jury comprised Mr. Ashoke Viswanathan, Acclaimed Filmmaker, Mr. Amit Agarwal, Producer; Mr. Alok Goyal, Managing Director of the BDG Group; Mr. Sumit Bhatt, CEO of COMFEX and team members of COMFEX, who also participated in presenting the awards to the winners.
The initiative by COMFEX celebrates the growing role of Expanded Polyethylene (EPE) Foam in Kolkata's Durga Puja celebrations. Traditionally associated with industrial applications, EPE Foam has emerged as a versatile creative material, enabling artists, decorators and artisans to experiment with intricate patterns, innovative structures and distinctive thematic designs.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Alok Goyal, Managing Director of the BDG Group, said, "We are delighted to recognise the outstanding creativity and innovation demonstrated by the participating Puja committees. Durga Puja is a celebration of art, culture and imagination, and the innovative use of EPE Foam shows how new materials can open up exciting possibilities for pandal decoration. Congratulations to 41 Pally Club, Haridevpur; AE Block Samaj Kalyan Sangha, Salt Lake; Ray Street Sarbojanin Durga Puja Committee, Bhawanipore, along with all the participating committees, for their contribution to this inspiring initiative."
Sharing his views, Mr. Sumit Bhatt, CEO of COMFEX, said, "We are witnessing a significant increase in the use of EPE Foam in Durga Puja pandal decoration, reflecting its growing popularity as a versatile and innovative material. Its flexibility allows artists and decorators to explore new creative possibilities and bring their imaginative concepts to life. Through the COMFEX Durga Puja Innovation Awards, we aim to further encourage the adoption of EPE Foam, inspire innovation and recognise the exceptional craftsmanship that makes Kolkata's Durga Puja a unique celebration of art and culture."
The initiative also aims to generate wider public awareness of EPE Foam's creative applications and provide greater visibility to the craftsmanship behind Kolkata's iconic Durga Puja pandals.
About COMFEX:
COMFEX – EPE Foam Solutions is committed to showcasing the versatility of EPE Foam across industrial and creative applications. Through the Durga Puja Innovation Awards, COMFEX celebrates the fusion of traditional artistry and material innovation.
41 Pally Club, Haridevpur, secured the first prize of Rs 1 lakh, followed by AE Block Samaj Kalyan Sangha, Salt Lake, which won the second prize of Rs 50,000, and Ray Street Sarbojanin Durga Puja Committee, Bhawanipore, which received the third prize of Rs 25,000. The winners were recognised for their innovative pandal designs and the creative use of EPE foam in artistic installations and decorative elements. All three winners received their respective cash prizes, along with trophies and certificates.
The jury comprised Mr. Ashoke Viswanathan, Acclaimed Filmmaker, Mr. Amit Agarwal, Producer; Mr. Alok Goyal, Managing Director of the BDG Group; Mr. Sumit Bhatt, CEO of COMFEX and team members of COMFEX, who also participated in presenting the awards to the winners.
The initiative by COMFEX celebrates the growing role of Expanded Polyethylene (EPE) Foam in Kolkata's Durga Puja celebrations. Traditionally associated with industrial applications, EPE Foam has emerged as a versatile creative material, enabling artists, decorators and artisans to experiment with intricate patterns, innovative structures and distinctive thematic designs.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Alok Goyal, Managing Director of the BDG Group, said, "We are delighted to recognise the outstanding creativity and innovation demonstrated by the participating Puja committees. Durga Puja is a celebration of art, culture and imagination, and the innovative use of EPE Foam shows how new materials can open up exciting possibilities for pandal decoration. Congratulations to 41 Pally Club, Haridevpur; AE Block Samaj Kalyan Sangha, Salt Lake; Ray Street Sarbojanin Durga Puja Committee, Bhawanipore, along with all the participating committees, for their contribution to this inspiring initiative."
Sharing his views, Mr. Sumit Bhatt, CEO of COMFEX, said, "We are witnessing a significant increase in the use of EPE Foam in Durga Puja pandal decoration, reflecting its growing popularity as a versatile and innovative material. Its flexibility allows artists and decorators to explore new creative possibilities and bring their imaginative concepts to life. Through the COMFEX Durga Puja Innovation Awards, we aim to further encourage the adoption of EPE Foam, inspire innovation and recognise the exceptional craftsmanship that makes Kolkata's Durga Puja a unique celebration of art and culture."
The initiative also aims to generate wider public awareness of EPE Foam's creative applications and provide greater visibility to the craftsmanship behind Kolkata's iconic Durga Puja pandals.
About COMFEX:
COMFEX – EPE Foam Solutions is committed to showcasing the versatility of EPE Foam across industrial and creative applications. Through the Durga Puja Innovation Awards, COMFEX celebrates the fusion of traditional artistry and material innovation.
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