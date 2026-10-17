ICMEI Hosts Winners Of Mrs India Queen Of Substance At Marwah Studios
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) hosted the distinguished winners of Mrs India – Queen of Substance, under the leadership of Ritika Vinay, at Marwah Studios, Film City, Noida. The special interaction celebrated women achievers and provided them with an opportunity to connect with the media and entertainment industry.
Speaking on the occasion, Ritika Vinay, Founder and Leader of Mrs India – Queen of Substance, appreciated ICMEI and Marwah Studios for welcoming the winners and providing them with a meaningful platform to interact with leading professionals from the media and entertainment fraternity.
Ritika Vinay said,“Mrs India – Queen of Substance is not merely a beauty platform; it is a celebration of the confidence, talent, intelligence, achievements and inner strength of women. We are delighted to bring our winners to Marwah Studios, where they can experience the world of media, television, radio, fashion and creative arts. I sincerely appreciate Dr. Sandeep Marwah and ICMEI for recognising and encouraging women achievers.”
Welcoming the guests, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and ICMEI, said,“Women have always played a significant role in the growth of the media and entertainment industry. Today, the woman is not only a performer or creator but also an entrepreneur, leader, producer, designer and decision-maker. It is our responsibility to provide talented women with platforms where they can express themselves, learn and grow.”
Dr. Marwah also spoke about the contribution of the AAFT School of Fashion and Design, which provides professional education and exposure to young talent in fashion, design and allied creative disciplines. He invited the winners to explore opportunities for interaction and collaboration with AAFT students and professionals.
Speaking about the Global Fashion Week of ICMEI, Dr. Marwah said that the international fashion initiative brings together designers, models, fashion professionals, artists and creative communities from India and different parts of the world. He emphasised that fashion has become an important instrument of cultural exchange and international cooperation.
The winners Khushboo Soni, Vandana Anand, Dr. Sudha Lamba, Gitanjali Lahkar, Sheetu Bhat Jha, Dr. Manisha Kulshrestha, Kshama Ravindra, Kanchan Lad, Kalyani Tiwari and Shalini Verma were welcomed at Marwah Studios and given an opportunity to experience the functioning of the media platforms.
As part of the initiative, every winner was given an opportunity to participate in programmes of Radio Noida and MSTV, enabling them to interact with audiences and gain first-hand exposure to radio and television production.
Later, in recognition of their achievements and contribution to society, Dr. Sandeep Marwah honoured all the winners with Life Membership of the International Women's Film Forum of AAFT.
Dr. Marwah said,“We are pleased to associate these accomplished women with the International Women's Film Forum of AAFT. Their journeys are inspiring and can motivate many more women to come forward and participate actively in the creative industries.”
The programme concluded with an exchange of ideas on fashion, media, women empowerment and opportunities for women in the rapidly growing entertainment and creative economy.
The visit was another step towards strengthening the connection between women achievers, fashion, education and the media and entertainment industry, reaffirming ICMEI's commitment to providing meaningful platforms for talent and promoting greater participation of women in the creative sector.
Speaking on the occasion, Ritika Vinay, Founder and Leader of Mrs India – Queen of Substance, appreciated ICMEI and Marwah Studios for welcoming the winners and providing them with a meaningful platform to interact with leading professionals from the media and entertainment fraternity.
Ritika Vinay said,“Mrs India – Queen of Substance is not merely a beauty platform; it is a celebration of the confidence, talent, intelligence, achievements and inner strength of women. We are delighted to bring our winners to Marwah Studios, where they can experience the world of media, television, radio, fashion and creative arts. I sincerely appreciate Dr. Sandeep Marwah and ICMEI for recognising and encouraging women achievers.”
Welcoming the guests, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and ICMEI, said,“Women have always played a significant role in the growth of the media and entertainment industry. Today, the woman is not only a performer or creator but also an entrepreneur, leader, producer, designer and decision-maker. It is our responsibility to provide talented women with platforms where they can express themselves, learn and grow.”
Dr. Marwah also spoke about the contribution of the AAFT School of Fashion and Design, which provides professional education and exposure to young talent in fashion, design and allied creative disciplines. He invited the winners to explore opportunities for interaction and collaboration with AAFT students and professionals.
Speaking about the Global Fashion Week of ICMEI, Dr. Marwah said that the international fashion initiative brings together designers, models, fashion professionals, artists and creative communities from India and different parts of the world. He emphasised that fashion has become an important instrument of cultural exchange and international cooperation.
The winners Khushboo Soni, Vandana Anand, Dr. Sudha Lamba, Gitanjali Lahkar, Sheetu Bhat Jha, Dr. Manisha Kulshrestha, Kshama Ravindra, Kanchan Lad, Kalyani Tiwari and Shalini Verma were welcomed at Marwah Studios and given an opportunity to experience the functioning of the media platforms.
As part of the initiative, every winner was given an opportunity to participate in programmes of Radio Noida and MSTV, enabling them to interact with audiences and gain first-hand exposure to radio and television production.
Later, in recognition of their achievements and contribution to society, Dr. Sandeep Marwah honoured all the winners with Life Membership of the International Women's Film Forum of AAFT.
Dr. Marwah said,“We are pleased to associate these accomplished women with the International Women's Film Forum of AAFT. Their journeys are inspiring and can motivate many more women to come forward and participate actively in the creative industries.”
The programme concluded with an exchange of ideas on fashion, media, women empowerment and opportunities for women in the rapidly growing entertainment and creative economy.
The visit was another step towards strengthening the connection between women achievers, fashion, education and the media and entertainment industry, reaffirming ICMEI's commitment to providing meaningful platforms for talent and promoting greater participation of women in the creative sector.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment