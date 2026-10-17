UAE Says Flights May Be Impacted By Weather Fluctuations, Low Visibility
The fluctuations in weather conditions may cause reduced horizontal visibility in some parts of the UAE, that may affect some flight operations and result in limited delays.Recommended For You UAE faced sleeper-cell threats during Iranian missile and drone attacks, says official
The authority has said that such impacts are part of the operational challenges associated with these weather conditions.
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Airlines and airport operators are implementing the necessary measures in accordance with established operational procedures and aviation safety requirements, the authority added.
Any updates affecting flight schedules will be communicated by the relevant airlines and airports through their official channels.ALSO READ
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