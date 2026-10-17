Uzbekistan, Oman's Voltamp Energy Plan Solar Plants, Transformer Production

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and Oman's Voltamp Energy have agreed to advance ongoing and new projects, including solar power plant construction and high-voltage transformer manufacturing, following a meeting between President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the company's chairman, Sayyid Aymen Al Busaidi, during the first session of the Investors Council for the fuel and energy sector on October 16 in Tashkent.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president.

The meeting took place as Al Busaidi visited Uzbekistan to attend the first meeting of the Investors Council for the fuel and energy sector, according to the Uzbek president's press service. The sides discussed opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation in the energy industry.

Following the talks, the parties agreed to implement existing and new projects involving Voltamp Energy under a jointly developed roadmap. The announcement did not specify project costs, capacity or implementation timelines.

Voltamp Energy is an Omani engineering and manufacturing group specializing in electrical equipment for power generation, transmission and distribution. Its product portfolio includes power and distribution transformers, switchgear and packaged substations, as well as solutions for solar power plants and energy storage.

According to the company, it operates manufacturing facilities in Sohar and Rusayl, Oman, and supplies products to markets across the Middle East and North Africa. Its transformer technologies also support renewable energy projects, including solar and wind power installations.

The proposed cooperation aligns with Uzbekistan's efforts to expand renewable energy generation and strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities for critical power infrastructure.