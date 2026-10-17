Turkmenistan Proposes International Code For Peaceful AI Use In Diplomacy

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan has proposed developing an international code governing the peaceful use of artificial intelligence in international relations and diplomacy.

This was reflected in a press release issued by the press service of the Turkmen government citing President Serdar Berdimuhamedov's speech at the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku.

According to the publication, Serdar Berdimuhamedov said that digital technologies were becoming increasingly important in international cooperation, creating opportunities for economic development, more efficient public administration and improved diplomatic tools.

At the same time, their application requires a responsible approach based on international law, trust and consideration of the interests of all states, he added.

“In this regard, Turkmenistan is proposing the development of an International Code on the Peaceful Use of Artificial Intelligence in International Relations and Diplomacy,” Berdimuhamedov stated.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan is developing a national policy framework for artificial intelligence as part of its broader digital transformation agenda. In May 2026, the Ministry of Communications and the United Nations Development Programme reviewed key findings of a draft national AI strategy, focusing on digital infrastructure, data governance and the responsible adoption of AI in the public sector.

In January 2026, the government also announced plans to develop national rules for AI use, define the responsibilities of relevant parties and establish standards and technical regulations for AI-related products. These measures form part of the country's wider efforts to develop its digital economy.

Practical applications are also being explored. According to the country's Ministry of Communications, pilot AI projects have been launched in education, healthcare, agriculture and road traffic management. The ministry has also outlined plans for a national data centre and a specialized AI competence centre.

In education, a Turkmen delegation discussed potential cooperation with OpenAI in May 2026, including the possible piloting of AI tools in selected educational institutions, teacher training and the development of AI literacy. The discussions also covered data protection and the safe use of AI.