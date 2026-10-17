Pongal Clothing Scheme: Tamil Nadu Increases Rates For Weavers

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 17 (IANS) Weavers producing free dhotis and sarees for Tamil Nadu's Pongal distribution scheme will receive higher payments, with the state government led by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, revising weaving charges following demands over rising production expenses.

The revision raises powerloom weaving rates for dhotis to 14 paise per pick from 11 paise and for sarees to 13 paise from 12.5 paise.

Weavers' associations said the increase provided some relief, although it remained below the rates they had sought.

The decision follows repeated representations from weavers in Erode, who cited higher electricity tariffs, building rents, labour costs and spare parts prices as reasons for increasing the charges.

For the upcoming Pongal festival, the government plans to provide free clothing to 2.25 crore ration cardholders.

Orders have been issued for powerloom production of 1.74 crore dhotis and 1.53 crore sarees, alongside four lakh dhotis and 24 lakh sarees through pedal looms and handlooms.

The government has allocated Rs 300 crore as an advance towards production under the scheme.

According to a government order by R. Lilly, Secretary of the Handlooms, Handicrafts, Textiles and Khadi Department, powerloom weaving charges have been fixed at Rs 19.04 for a complete dhoti and Rs 45.76 for a saree.

The revised calculations prescribe 68 picks per inch for dhotis and 64 picks per inch for sarees. For pedal loom production, the government has fixed rates of 27.20 paise per pick for dhotis and 27.76 paise for sarees.

This takes the weaving charge to Rs 36.99 per dhoti and Rs 97.72 per saree. Handloom weavers will also receive higher payments.

A senior department official said the charge for a handloom saree had increased from Rs 231.80 to Rs 260.39, while the dhoti rate had risen from Rs 96.13 to Rs 107.76.

The official said the garments now incorporate more intricate designs, while the prescribed dhoti length has been reduced from 3.75 metres to two metres.

These production changes were considered while revising wages. B. Kandavel, secretary of the Tamil Nadu Weavers Associations Federation, said increased fabric thickness had added to weaving requirements despite the reduction in dhoti length.

The federation had sought 18 paise per pick for dhotis and 16 paise for sarees, citing mounting production expenses.

Although the sanctioned rates were below those demands, Kandavel said the increase offered some relief. He described the revision, coming after the previous increase in 2024, as a positive development for weavers involved in the government's festival clothing programme.