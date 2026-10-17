Eminent Tamil Film Music Director Deva Passes Away Film Industry Plunges Into Gloom

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 17 (IANS) Well known Tamil music director Deva, who has scored music for over 400 films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, passed away at a private hospital here on Saturday.

He was 75.

Sources in the industry said that Deva, who had already undergone a bypass surgery almost 10 years ago, was admitted to the Surya hospital in Kodambakkam for treatment on Saturday morning for health issues. However, the music director failed to respond to treatment and passed away.

The news of the demise of the accomplished music director, who goes by the title 'Thenisai Thendral', has sent shockwaves across the Tamil film industry and plunged the entire industry here into gloom.

Deva, who was born on November 20 1950, is credited with having scored music for several blockbusters including Superstar Rajinikanth's 'Annamalai', 'Arunachalam' and 'Baasha'.

The music director, who made his debut in Tamil cinema in the year 1986 with the Tamil film 'Maatukaara Mannaru', is also known for having introduced the popular Gaana form of music to cinema. Deva, who composed several Gaana songs, has also sung several numbers.

Only a couple of weeks ago, the music director, who participated in the success meet of the Tamil film 'Meesaya Murukku 2' had disclosed why he had introduced Gaana songs to Tamil cinema.

"I was the 28th music director who got introduced to the film indsutry at a time when music director Ilaiyaraaja was ruling the roost. Before me, 27 music directors had made their debut and could not sustain. It is not a small thing if I could sustain at a time the music scene was dominated by two great music composers. On the one hand was Ilaiyaraaja, an iconic composer and on the other was A R Rahman. Any song I composed would either sound like a song composed by Raaja or if I scored a western number, it would sound like Rahman. It was under these circumstances that I wanted an identity for myself and therefore brought the Gaana songs," Deva had said in the function.

Deva, who is a winner of the Tamil Nadu government's prestigious Kalaimamani Award, had won Tamil Nadu government's State Film Award in 1990 for the first time.

Deva's son Srikanth Deva is a popular music director himself and his nephew Jai is a popular actor in Tamil cinema.

Sources close to the late music director say that the mortal remains of the accomplished music director will be taken to his residence in Vadapalani by around 2 pm this afternoon after which it will be kept for the public and those from the industry to pay homage.