Delimitation Should Not Be Carried Out The Way BJP Wants: Cong, DMK Back Kharge As He Seeks All-Party Meet

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) Congress and the DMK on Saturday backed Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on delimitation, arguing that the exercise cannot be stopped but must not be conducted in the manner proposed by the BJP, as it could lead to unfair outcomes for many states.

Speaking to IANS, Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat said the government should convene an all-party meeting before introducing any legislation that could bring significant political changes to the country.

"Certainly, if you are bringing in a policy that has the potential to bring about radical political changes in the country, the government should make an effort to hold an all-party meeting. If we talk about the Opposition, they represent 60 per cent," he said.

"How can you move forward by sidelining those who represent 60 per cent of the population? Therefore, before introducing a Bill or bringing a special Bill in Parliament, an all-party meeting should be held, and their views should also be respected," Bhagat added.

DMK spokesperson T.K.S. Elangovan said delimitation was inevitable but cautioned against implementing it according to the BJP's preferences.

"Delimitation cannot be stopped, but it should not be carried out the way the BJP wants. That would be unfair, which is why we have been fighting against it. Now, let us see how they manage this," Elangovan said.

CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP, V. Sivadasan said his party had a clear position on the potential impact of delimitation, particularly given differences in population policies among states.

"Regarding delimitation, we have a clear stand on the impact of the process. Here in India, some of the states have introduced population policy according to the need of the nation. Some of the states are not in that stage. So, differences are there. And another thing is that the BJP is trying to connect women's reservation with this delimitation. We have a clear stand: Women's reservation is a necessary thing for the nation, it is a necessity of the nation. But BJP tried to link it with this delimitation to delay the reservation. So, it should not be accepted," he said.

Earlier on Friday, Kharge urged Prime Minister Modi to convene an all-party meeting to discuss any fresh delimitation proposals. He also cautioned against attempts to push through a far-reaching Constitutional Amendment Bill without adequate consultation.

In his letter, Kharge flagged what he described as an unprecedented delay in proroguing the Monsoon Session of Parliament. He noted that 64 days had passed since the session was adjourned sine die on August 13, while both Houses were yet to be prorogued.

Kharge said he had first written to the Prime Minister on April 11, requesting an all-party meeting before any Constitutional Amendment Bill on delimitation was introduced.

"You did not do so. Thereafter, you made the Bills public on the late evening of April 14, and convened a special session on April 16," Kharge wrote.

He added that the Constitutional Amendment Bill on delimitation failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha on April 17.