Press Release: Sport Facility Reports Operational Progress With Ongoing Fastercapital Support

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: Sport Facility, an active participant in FasterCapital 's EquityPilot program, today reported recent operational and fundraising progress, including engagement with United Bank... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Lusaka, Zambia & Dubai, UAE

Sport Facility, an active participant in FasterCapital's EquityPilot program, today reported recent operational and fundraising progress, including engagement with United Bank for Africa as the designated receiving bank, the opening of the receiving account, and initial investor interest being advanced through verification. FasterCapital's ongoing support is assisting PADIC as it progresses through this current fundraising and execution phase.

FasterCapital and EquityPilot are providing ongoing support focused on fundraising readiness and milestone execution, while PADIC's current work centers on investor verification and operational readiness to receive funding.

What the Startup Delivers?

Sport Facility continues to advance its operational and fundraising preparedness to support its next growth phase. Recent activity emphasizes financial infrastructure and investor diligence readiness rather than new product announcements. The company is prioritizing administrative and investor-facing processes that underpin a potential funding close.

Current FasterCapital Support

FasterCapital continues providing active, execution-focused support to PADIC, including: – Milestone planning and tracking tied to fundraising and account readiness – Fundraising readiness support and investor-verification coordination – Pitch and communications refinement for investor follow-up – Introductions to relevant ecosystem stakeholders and follow-up on outreach

Current Execution Priorities

PADIC's present priorities are ongoing investor verification and documentation, finalizing bank receipt procedures with UBA, and preparing investor materials and communications for subsequent diligence phases. The team is focused on operational readiness to accept and deploy funding, and on coordinating verification steps for interested parties.

Funding readiness note

PADIC has submitted two investor profiles to FasterCapital for verification related to a requested startup capital amount in excess of USD 500,000. The company has also engaged United Bank for Africa as the receiving bank and opened the receiving account. This activity reflects fundraising readiness work; no funding is guaranteed.

Leadership Comment

“Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're pleased to continue supporting Sport Facility through EquityPilot. Our team is focused on current execution priorities, milestone tracking, and connecting the startup with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as it advances.'”

About Sport Facility

Sport Facility is an early-stage company currently advancing its operational readiness and fundraising processes while participating in FasterCapital's EquityPilot program. The company is focused on preparing finance, investor communications, and administrative systems necessary for its next-stage execution.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital supports startups through execution-focused guidance, fundraising readiness support, and access to a broad ecosystem of mentors, partners, and investors where appropriate. Through programs such as EquityPilot, FasterCapital helps founders refine strategy, strengthen materials, and make measurable progress toward near-term milestones.