ETIHAD RAIL OPENS DIRECT PEDESTRIAN BRIDGE LINKING DUBAI AL YALAYIS STATION WITH JUMEIRAH GOLF ESTATES METRO STATION

Dubai, UAE – October, 2026: Following the official launch of the national passenger network, Etihad Rail has opened a purpose-built 375-metre pedestrian bridge directly connecting Dubai Al Yalayis Station with Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station, providing passengers with convenient access to the Dubai Metro Red Line. Borderless Finance. AI-Native. Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap. Join the waiting list. Earn The connection, supported by clear signs and wayfinding between the two stations, takes approximately five minutes to cross and will enable passengers arriving at Dubai Al Yalayis Station on Etihad Rail's service to continue their journeys across the city by Dubai Metro, and passengers departing from Dubai to access Etihad Rail's services via the Metro. The opening forms part of Etihad Rail's wider efforts to integrating the national passenger network with existing transport systems and onward travel options, enabling passengers to move easily between different modes of transport, facilitating access to their destinations and enhancing the efficiency of the UAE's transport ecosystem. Mohammed Alshehhi, Chief Projects Officer of Etihad Rail, said: “Under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Etihad Rail, we continue to advance a more connected and integrated transport network for the UAE. By linking the National Railway Network more closely with Dubai's public transport network, we are making it easier for people to move between cities and continue their journeys across the emirate. The direct pedestrian connection between Etihad Rail's Dubai Al Yalayis Station and the Dubai Metro is an important milestone in this journey, offering citizens, residents and visitors greater choice, convenience and flexibility. This integration extends beyond mobility, strengthening connections between communities and economic and tourism hubs, unlocking new opportunities for investment and growth, and contributing to the UAE's continued development and quality of life.” Abdul Muhsen Kalbat, CEO of the Rail Agency at Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), said:“The launch of the direct connection between Etihad Rail's Dubai Al Yalayis Station and the Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station is a significant step forward in advancing an integrated transport system across the UAE. It enables passengers to enjoy connectivity between intercity rail services and urban mobility within Dubai through a unified and interconnected travel experience. “This integration represents a leading model of collaboration between Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority and Etihad Rail, reinforcing Dubai's position as a global hub for smart and sustainable mobility. By delivering highly efficient transport solutions, the initiative supports the Emirate's rapid urban and economic growth while enhancing connectivity for residents and visitors alike.” ONE CONNECTED JOURNEY. TWO DIFFERENT SERVICES. Passengers combining Etihad Rail and Dubai Metro benefit from Nol integration, allowing them to purchase the complete journey in a single transaction. One integrated ticket, accessed through a QR code, will validate travel across both the Etihad Rail and Dubai Metro elements of the journey. As each service has its own travel arrangements and requirements, passengers are advised to review the relevant requirements for each service before travelling. Tickets can be booked through the Etihad Rail mobile application, website and at station ticket machines.