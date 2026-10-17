Mirziyoyev, U.S. Envoy Discuss Rubio's Upcoming Uzbekistan Visit
This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president.
The discussions focused on further strengthening the strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and the United States, with particular attention to developing concrete proposals, launching new initiatives and ensuring the practical implementation of joint projects in priority areas.
In addition, the parties highlighted the growing role of the Uzbekistan-U.S. Business and Investment Council, which has become a platform for strengthening trade and economic ties, attracting investment and promoting joint business initiatives.
The meeting also included an exchange of views on the schedule of upcoming international events involving the leaders of both countries.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's planned visit is expected to provide an opportunity to advance bilateral economic cooperation and regional engagement through the C5+1 framework, which brings together the United States and the five Central Asian countries.
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