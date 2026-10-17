Azerbaijan's Machinery, Vehicle Output Nears $176M In Nine Months

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan produced 299.8 million manat ($176.4 million) worth of machinery and equipment, motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers in January–September 2026.

According to data released by the State Statistics Committee, production of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers increased by 76.8% compared with the same period last year, while machinery and equipment production declined by 74.7%.

Passenger car production decreased during the reporting period. A total of 2,046 passenger cars were manufactured in January–September, down by 500 units from the same period in 2025. This represents an annual decline of approximately 19.6%.

Meanwhile, production of other vehicles followed a different trend. Azerbaijan manufactured 662 trucks over the nine months, 2.4 times the figure recorded in the same period last year. Bus production also increased, reaching 244 units, up 153.5% year-on-year.

Production trends also varied across individual categories of machinery and equipment. A total of 3,950 pumps were manufactured in January–September 2026, down 51.1% compared with the same period last year. Production of sucker-rod well pumps, which account for the main share of pump output, totaled 3,065 units, representing an annual decline of 30%.

At the same time, production of cranes, taps and valves reached 46.4 tons, a 13.3-fold increase year-on-year. Tractor production declined by 6.9% to 365 units during the reporting period.

As of October 1, 2026, industrial enterprises held inventories of 221 pumps, 172 sucker-rod well pumps, 72.1 tons of cranes, taps and valves, and six tractors.

Vehicle inventories included 134 passenger cars, 54 trucks and 28 buses.

Overall, Azerbaijan recorded significant growth in the production of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers in January–September 2026, despite a decline in passenger car output. Increased production of trucks and buses supported growth in the automotive sector, while machinery and equipment manufacturing, including pumps and tractors, experienced a downturn.