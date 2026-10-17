Turkmenistan Proposes CICA Ministerial Dialogue On Transport

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan has proposed establishing a ministerial-level dialogue on transport to improve regional connectivity, remove trade barriers and strengthen cooperation between Asian countries.

This was reflected in a press release issued by the press service of the Turkmen government citing President Serdar Berdimuhamedov's speech at the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku.

“Within the framework of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia, it would be advisable to develop a dialogue on transport at the ministerial level,” Berdimuhamedov said.

He added that such a format would allow participating countries to exchange national experience, identify existing obstacles and develop practical recommendations.

According to the report, the president emphasized the importance of diversifying transport routes, developing multimodal transportation and removing infrastructure and procedural obstacles that hinder regional cooperation amid changes in the global economy.

“In the realities of a changing global economy, the diversification of transport routes, the development of multimodal transportation and the elimination of infrastructure and procedural obstacles that hinder regional cooperation are becoming particularly important,” Berdimuhamedov said.

He noted that Turkmenistan was advancing international transport and logistics initiatives under the UN General Assembly resolution proclaiming 2026-2035 the Decade of Sustainable Transport.

Among these initiatives, the president highlighted the development of a Global Atlas of Sustainable Transport Connectivity and the formation of transcontinental transport routes linking Central and South Asia with European markets via the Caspian Sea.

Turkmenistan also advocates greater use of transport corridors along the East-West and North-South routes, expanded international cooperation in logistics and simplified trade procedures, he noted.