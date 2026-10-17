'Akka' Teaser Out: Keerthy Suresh, Radhika Apte Lead 80S Gangster Drama

Keerthy Suresh, Radhika Apte Unite for 80s Gangster Drama

Actors Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte are set to share screen space in the upcoming series 'Akka', a gangster drama set in the 1980s. Netflix shared the teaser for the series on Saturday to mark Keerthy's birthday. Along with the teaser, the makers also announced the premiere date.

The teaser introduces Keerthy as Bhavani and Radhika as Rudra, two women at the centre of the story. Their characters appear to hold positions of influence in Pernuru, where competing interests and differing views set the stage for a clash. Produced by YRF Entertainment, 'Akka' marks the directorial debut of Dharmaraj Shetty, who has also written the series. The story is set in Pernuru, a kingdom shaped by generations of women who built, governed and protected it, with tradition, power struggles and rivalries forming the backdrop. Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Actors Share Details on Their Characters

Speaking about the project on her birthday, Keerthy said the teaser launch made the occasion special and described Bhavani as one of the most distinctive characters she has played.“The love I receive from the audience every year makes this day incredibly meaningful, and being able to celebrate it by unveiling the teaser of Akka, a project so close to my heart, feels truly special. Bhavani is one of the most unique and memorable characters I have had the opportunity to play,” she said, as per a release.

Radhika Apte added,“It's wonderful that the date announcement and the teaser drop of Akka have coincided with Keerthy's birthday. I am sure it is going to be lucky for us. Rudra is a fascinating character, driven by her own convictions and an instinct to challenge the world around her. What drew me to the series was the complexity of its characters and the tensions that emerge from their differing perspectives.”

Premiere Date and Production Details

Alongside Keerthy and Radhika, the series also stars Tanvi Azmi. Aditya Chopra, Yogendra Mogre and Akshaye Widhani serve as executive producers. 'Akka' will premiere on Netflix on October 30. (ANI)

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