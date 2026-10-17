Russian FM Lavrov To Visit Tehran To Discuss De-Escalating Tensions

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Tehran on October 19, where he will hold talks with his Iranian counterpart, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, a Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, two leaders will discuss developments concerning Iran and the steps taken by Russia to ease tension in West Asia. "Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a working visit to Tehran," the ministry spokesperson said during a media briefing. "He will hold talks with the Iranian foreign minister. It is planned to discuss in detail current international and regional problems with a focus on the situation around Iran and Russia's steps toward de-escalating tensions,” Maria Zakharova said as per Russian news agency TASS.

In April, Araghchi had travelled to St Petersburg, Russia, where he also met Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Visit Amid US-Iran Tensions

Lavrov's visit comes amid tensions between the United States and Iran as strikes continue in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), 12 attacks were reported within a week: 10 in the Strait of Hormuz, one in the Gulf and one in the Gulf of Oman.

Al Jazeera reported that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) navy claimed a vessel carrying more than two million barrels of crude oil was struck by a sea mine while attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz via an“unauthorised” route.

Amid reports of US President Trump directing the military to develop further strike packages that could include the use of the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB), he ruled out using nuclear weapons against Iran amid the ongoing conflict and expressed little inclination towards deploying American ground troops.

Meanwhile, Araghchi today landed in Baghdad for a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers, Iranian state broadcaster IRIB reported.

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