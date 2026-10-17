ABVP's Odisha Win Reflects Youth's Support For 'Nation First': Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in Odisha following its performance in student union elections in the state, saying the results reflected the youth's support for the“Nation First” ideology.

In a post on X, Shah referred to ABVP's electoral performances in Punjab University, Delhi University and 13 universities in Odisha, asserting that the results conveyed a message about the political preferences of the country's youth. Congratulating ABVP workers and commenting on the significance of the results, Amit Shah wrote,“Heartfelt congratulations to all the karyakartas of @abvpodisha for achieving a resounding victory in the Odisha Student Parliament elections. First Punjab University, then Delhi University, and now in 13 universities of Odisha, this victory of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad clearly conveys the message that the youth power of the country is firmly aligned not with the powerful forces that spread falsehoods, illusions, and chaos, but with the 'Nation First' ideology. This result is a stern response to the anti-national forces.”

Tejasvi Surya Welcomes Performance

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya also welcomed ABVP's performance, stating that the organisation had won eight of the 13 universities in Odisha and secured 70 per cent of all contested positions. He said the results demonstrated ABVP's strength in student union elections despite what he described as propaganda and false narratives promoted by the Congress ecosystem.

In a post on X, Surya wrote,“After Punjab and Delhi, @ABVPVoice registers a massive victory in Odisha. Winning 8 of 13 universities and 70% of all contested positions, ABVP has once again shown its strength in Students' union elections. Despite the propaganda and false narratives pushed by the Congress ecosystem, Gen Z have seen through the political stunts and delivered their verdict. My best wishes to all the elected leaders for a successful tenure ahead.”

ABVP Claims Widespread Victories

ABVP Odisha also claimed victories across more than 100 colleges and universities in the state, stating that students had supported the organisation over what it described as the Opposition's divisive politics. In a post on X, ABVP Odisha said,“Pushing divisive politics of the opposition to the backburner, Odisha's students and youth generation extended their unwavering support in the interest of students and the state, achieving resounding victories in over a hundred colleges and universities in the state #ABVP!”

In a separate post, the student organisation shared figures for its performance in student union elections across 346 colleges, claiming victories in key student union positions, including president, vice-president, general secretary and assistant general secretary.

Victory by the Numbers

According to the figures shared by ABVP Odisha, the organisation secured 208 president posts, 214 vice-president posts, 221 general secretary posts and 199 assistant general secretary posts.

Highlighting its claimed performance and describing the results as a mandate in its favour, ABVP Odisha said,“Odisha Students' Mandate Is Clear - They Stand with #,ABVP! ABVP's winning streak continues across #Odisha! Out of 346 colleges, ABVP secured an impressive victory in key student union posts: President: 208 Vice President: 214 General Secretary: 221 Assistant General Secretary: 199 The message is loud and clear - Students Power, Nation's Power!” (ANI)

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