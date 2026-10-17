Nitin Nabin Extends Navratri Greetings, To Visit Patna Durga Pandals

BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Saturday extended Navratri greetings to people of Bihar and across the country. Speaking to reporters in Patna, Nabin said, "On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all the people of Bihar and the entire nation. Today, I am in Patna; I will have the opportunity to offer prayers and visit the pandals. Durga Puja in Patna is always an incredible experience for all of us."

Nabin's Two-Day Visit to Patna

Nabin is on a two-day visit to Patna, Bihar, on October 17 and 18. He will visit various Maa Durga pandals and seek blessings. Alongside participating in the worship of Mahashakti, he will also take part in important organisational meetings and interaction sessions during his visit, the release said.

On the first day of his visit, at 3:00 PM, Nabin will visit the historic and grand Dak Bungalow Chauraha pandal in Patna, where he will offer prayers before the divine form of Maa Durga and pay his respects at her feet.

Thereafter, on the second day, Sunday (October 18), from 9:00 AM to 5:40 PM, the BJP National President will participate in his scheduled programmes and pray to Maa Durga for the welfare of the people of this country.

The Significance of Vijayadashmi

'Vijyayadashmi' or 'Dussehra' is celebrated to mark the triumph of good over evil. According to Hindu belief, Lord Rama killed Ravan on this day. To commemorate the victory, the tradition of burning Ravan's effigies is observed across the country, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.

Vijayadashmi also marks the culmination of the nine-day-long Navratri festival. The festival is observed on the tenth day of the month of Ashvin, the seventh month of the Hindu Luni-Solar Calendar. It generally falls in September or October according to the Gregorian calendar and is celebrated with great fervour across the country. Vijayadashmi also marks the beginning of preparations for Diwali, which is celebrated twenty days after the festival. (ANI)

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