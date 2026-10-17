Jake Fraser-Mcgurk Smashes Fastest One-Day Cup Fifty, Misses All-Time Record

MENAFN - IANS) Adelaide, Oct 17 (IANS) Australian star Jake Fraser-McGurk smashed his own record to hit the fastest One-Day Cup fifty for South Australia against Queensland at the Karen Rolton Oval here on Saturday.

Fraser-McGurk made 122 from 63 balls as his action-packed innings saw him smash 10 fours and nine sixes as he and captain Nathan McSweeney (106 from 103 balls) powered South Australia to a strong 397/7 batting first.

Fraser-McGurk ripped apart the Queensland bowling attack for a 14-ball fifty but missed out on the world record of the 11-ball half-century of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. His 14-ball effort is now the joint fourth-fastest in List A cricket.

The Aussie opener set the stage on fire right from the word go. He took 22 runs from the second over of Tom Straker before tearing into Tom Whitney for two sixes and a four in the fourth over.

He brought up his fifty in the sixth over with a four off Hayden Kerr and did not want to stop anytime soon, quickly racing to 75 off 22 deliveries. The fastest List A century off 29 balls, which already belongs to him, was in his sight, but he steadied himself when he survived a couple of chances.

The 24-year-old curbed his attacking instincts but soon launched Tom Whitney for twin sixes and then completed his century off 49 balls. The opener added a few more boundaries before Kerr trapped him on 122 in the 21st over.

Fraser-McGurk has a strong record at Karen Rolton Oval. In the six List A innings that he has played in the Adelaide-based ground, the Aussie star has scored runs at an average of 68.66 and a strike rate of 204.97 with two centuries and a half ton.

Meanwhile, captain McSweeney went on to hit his third List A century as his 106 from 103 balls was instrumental in helping South Australia make 397/7 in their 50 overs.