Radhika Apte On Akka: What Drew Me Was The Complexity Of Its Characters

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) As the makers of“Akka”, unveiled the teaser of the upcoming gangster saga, actress Radhika Apte revealed what drew her to the project was the complexity of its characters and the tensions that emerge from their differing perspectives.

The teaser introduces Keerthy Suresh as Bhavani and Radhika Apte as Rudra, two formidable women at the heart of Pernuru, a kingdom shaped by deep-rooted traditions, shifting power dynamics and simmering rivalries.

Radhika said:“It's wonderful that the date announcement and the teaser drop of Akka has coincided with Keerthy's birthday. I am sure it is going to be lucky for us. Rudra is a fascinating character, driven by her own convictions and an instinct to challenge the world around her.”

“What drew me to the series was the complexity of its characters and the tensions that emerge from their differing perspectives. Having been associated with Netflix across several projects over the years, I've had the opportunity to be part of some distinctive storytelling journeys, and Akka is another intriguing addition to that association.”

She added:“Collaborating with YRF Entertainment on a story with such layered characters has been a rewarding experience, and I look forward to audiences discovering Rudra and the many dimensions of her journey.”

Produced by YRF Entertainment, Akka is an epic gangster saga where women take centerstage, the show marks the directorial debut of Dharmaraj Shetty, who has also written the series.

Set in the 1980s, Akka unfolds in a richly imagined kingdom shaped by generations of women who built, governed and protected Pernuru.

Keerthy said:“The love I receive from the audience every year makes this day incredibly meaningful, and being able to celebrate it by unveiling the teaser of Akka, a project so close to my heart, feels truly special. Bhavani is one of the most unique and memorable characters I have had the opportunity to play. It was lovely working with Radhika.”

Keerthy said that their characters“bring such compelling dynamics to the story and the interplay between them adds an intriguing edge to the narrative.”

Keerthy added:“Akka marks my first series with Netflix and YRF Entertainment and what drew me to this project was the distinctiveness of its story and the world it inhabits. I am looking forward to audiences immersing themselves in this world and discovering the many facets of Bhavani as her story unfolds.”

“Akka” premieres October 30 on Netflix.