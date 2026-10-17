J&K Police In Anantnag Arrests 5 Drug Peddlers, Recovers 5.9 Kg Narcotic Substances

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Oct 17 (IANS) J&K Police in Anantnag district said on Saturday it has arrested five drug peddlers and recovered 5.9 Kg of narcotic substances from them.

A police statement said on Saturday,“Reaffirming its commitment to eradicating the drug menace, Anantnag Police intensified its anti-narcotics operations across the district, resulting in the apprehension of five alleged drug peddlers and the recovery of substantial quantities of contraband substances in multiple operations."

In the first operation, Police Station Srigufwara apprehended Shahnawaz Ahmad Ganie son of Gh. Mohd. Ganie, resident of Sirhama, during naka checking at Hatigam Crossing. During his search, 5 kg and 780 grams of charas powder were recovered from his possession.

Accordingly, FIR No. 103/2026 under Sections 8/20 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Srigufwara.

In another operation, a police party from Police Station Kokernag, while conducting patrolling in the Kokernag–Bider area, apprehended Tanveer Ahmad Sheikh son of Ab. Majeed Sheikh, resident of Nala Sunbahri, Magam.

Approximately 18 grams of charas-like substance was recovered from his possession. In this regard, FIR No. 172/2026 under Sections 8/20 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Kokernag.

In a separate operation in Hiller Arhama, Kokernag, police apprehended Rayees Ahmad Ganie son of Gh. Rashool Ganie, resident of Shelipora, Achabal.

Approximately 40 grams of charas-like substance was recovered from his possession. Accordingly, FIR No. 173/2026 under Sections 8/20 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Kokernag.

Meanwhile, Dooru Police, during routine patrolling in the Pollie area, apprehended a suspicious person who was identified as Amir Ahmad Najar son of Nazir Ahmad Najar, resident of Kapran. Approximately 90 grams of charas was recovered during intense frisking.

A case under the relevant provisions of law has been registered at Police Station Dooru, and further investigation is underway.

In another operation, a police party from Police Post Sangam apprehended Sahil Rashid Sheikh, son of Abdul Rashid Sheikh, resident of Charsoo, Awantipora, during patrolling in the Sangam area. Approximately 1.78 kg of a ganja-like substance was recovered from the bag he was carrying.

Accordingly, FIR No. 308/2026 under Sections 8/20 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Bijbehara, and further investigation has been taken up.

Anantnag Police reiterated its firm resolve to dismantle drug trafficking networks and take strict legal action against those involved in the narcotics trade.