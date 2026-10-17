Gauhati HC Directs Assam Varsity VC To Vacate Post Over Alleged UGC Norm Violations

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Oct 17 (IANS) The Gauhati High Court has directed the Vice-Chancellor of Assam University, Silchar, Rajive Mohan Pant, to vacate his post over alleged violations of University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations in his appointment.

The court's intervention has raised questions over the appointment process for the top administrative position at the central university, with the reported violations relating to the eligibility criteria and prescribed procedures under the UGC regulations.

According to an official, the High Court issued the direction on October 14, asking Pant to step down from the Vice-Chancellor's position.

The appointment has reportedly been challenged on the ground that the prescribed UGC norms were not followed.

The controversy has also brought the role of the Union Education Ministry under scrutiny, as the appointment of the head of a central university falls within the broader framework of regulations governing higher education institutions.

The University Registrar Pradosh Kiran Nath said that the matter had been communicated to the authorities in New Delhi. The university is awaiting a response from the Centre before deciding on the subsequent course of action.

The High Court also indicated that the question of recovering the salary already paid to the Vice-Chancellor had been raised in connection with the controversy. However, the exact legal implications of the court's order and the university's subsequent administrative steps will depend on the official communication and further proceedings.

The development comes at a time when compliance with UGC regulations governing appointments to senior academic and administrative positions remains a significant issue for universities across the country.

Assam University, a central university headquartered in Silchar, Assam, serves students from Assam and other parts of the Northeast.

Any change in its top leadership could have implications for its administration and ongoing academic activities.

Further clarity is expected after the university and the concerned central authorities respond to the court's directions.