Dr. Sandeep Marwah Presents His Book On Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Union Minister Dr. L. Murugan
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios, Founder of Noida Film City and Chancellor of AAFT University of Media & Arts, presented his book” Eight Years of Modi Sarkar” on the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, to Dr. L. Murugan, Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, Government of India, during the 19th Global Film Festival Noida 2026 at Marwah Studios, Film City, Noida.
Dr. L. Murugan appreciated Dr. Marwah's efforts in bringing out the publication and promoting international understanding through his cultural initiatives. The presentation added a literary dimension to the festival's celebration of cinema, creativity and cultural exchange.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Marwah described the publication as the only book on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have been released at the British Parliament. He said the occasion had contributed to bringing India and the United Kingdom closer through dialogue and shared cultural engagement.
“Presenting my book on Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to Dr. L. Murugan is a privilege. Its release at the British Parliament was a significant milestone in our efforts to strengthen friendship between India and the United Kingdom. Literature, cinema, art and culture provide powerful platforms for connecting people and building mutual respect,” said Dr. Sandeep Marwah.
Dr. Marwah's longstanding engagement with the United Kingdom includes his role as Ambassador of Wales to India, Chair of the Indo-UK Film and Cultural Forum and the Indo-Wales Creative Forum, and Patron of the British Business Group. His association with organisations in India and the United Kingdom supports exchanges across cinema, media, education, business and the creative industries.
The book presentation reflected Dr. Marwah's continuing commitment to cultural diplomacy and his guiding philosophy of“Love, Peace and Unity Through Art and Culture.”
Dr. L. Murugan appreciated Dr. Marwah's efforts in bringing out the publication and promoting international understanding through his cultural initiatives. The presentation added a literary dimension to the festival's celebration of cinema, creativity and cultural exchange.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Marwah described the publication as the only book on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have been released at the British Parliament. He said the occasion had contributed to bringing India and the United Kingdom closer through dialogue and shared cultural engagement.
“Presenting my book on Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to Dr. L. Murugan is a privilege. Its release at the British Parliament was a significant milestone in our efforts to strengthen friendship between India and the United Kingdom. Literature, cinema, art and culture provide powerful platforms for connecting people and building mutual respect,” said Dr. Sandeep Marwah.
Dr. Marwah's longstanding engagement with the United Kingdom includes his role as Ambassador of Wales to India, Chair of the Indo-UK Film and Cultural Forum and the Indo-Wales Creative Forum, and Patron of the British Business Group. His association with organisations in India and the United Kingdom supports exchanges across cinema, media, education, business and the creative industries.
The book presentation reflected Dr. Marwah's continuing commitment to cultural diplomacy and his guiding philosophy of“Love, Peace and Unity Through Art and Culture.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment