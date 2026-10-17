Innaaya Fashion Launches New Collection With Special Navaratri Offers
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, October: Innaaya Fashions Private Limited, a Delhi-based women's ethnic and casual wear brand, will launch a special set of Navaratri offers on 19th October at 9:00 AM, available to customers across India at innaayafashion.
The launch marks the start of the festive season for Innaaya Fashion and introduces the brand to a wider group of shoppers. Designed for the modern Indian woman, the label brings together traditional silhouettes and easy, wearable styles, so that a customer can dress for a celebration in the morning and for work in the evening without compromise. Every piece is created to be worn often, not just saved for special days.
As part of the launch offers, new users will receive ₹100 off on their first purchase. Customers purchasing three items will enjoy an additional 10% discount on their cart value. Additionally, customers purchasing selected items will receive a surprise gift worth ₹399.
The offers cover Innaaya Fashion's full range of Suits, Kaftans, Shararas, Cord Sets and the Exclusive Collection. Customers can browse by occasion, including Festive, Summer, Winter, Daily Wear, Office Wear and Wedding collections.
Each category has been curated for a different kind of occasion. Suits offer timeless comfort for daily wear and office days, while Kaftans bring relaxed elegance for summer outings and casual get-togethers. Shararas add grace and drama to weddings and festive evenings, and Cord Sets give customers a modern, put-together look with minimal effort. The Exclusive Collection features statement pieces for those who want to stand out at the biggest celebrations of the year.
"Navaratri is a time of celebration, colour and new beginnings, and we wanted to mark it by making our designs more accessible to women across the country," said Yasir Zaidi, CEO and Founder, Innaaya Fashion. "Whether it is a festive evening, a wedding or a regular workday, we want every woman to find something that makes her feel confident and comfortable. These launch offers are our way of welcoming new customers into the Innaaya family."
Speaking about the brand's vision, Yasir Zaidi added, "Our vision is to deliver premium clothing and Exclusive Collections specially curated for every woman, designed to fit every body size. We are starting online, and our plan is to open offline stores in almost every city by 2028, so that every woman can experience Innaaya Fashion up close."
"Our focus has always been on quality and comfort that women can trust," said Arup Mojumdar Co-Founder, Innaaya Fashion. "With this launch, we want every customer to feel that these designs were made with her in mind, whatever her size, style or occasion."
Customers can access all the offers directly on New users receive ₹100 off on their first order, while customers who add three items to their cart get an additional 10% off the cart value. Selected items will also carry a surprise gift worth ₹399, giving shoppers one more reason to explore the range and discover a new favourite. Terms and conditions apply.
With Pan India delivery, Innaaya Fashion aims to bring thoughtfully designed ethnic and casual wear to women in every city and town, blending traditional style with everyday comfort.
As the brand grows, Innaaya Fashion aims to keep adding fresh designs across its collections and to stay close to what its customers want from their wardrobes. The Navaratri launch is the first step in building a long-term relationship with women who value quality, comfort and style, whether they live in a metro city or a smaller town.
The launch marks the start of the festive season for Innaaya Fashion and introduces the brand to a wider group of shoppers. Designed for the modern Indian woman, the label brings together traditional silhouettes and easy, wearable styles, so that a customer can dress for a celebration in the morning and for work in the evening without compromise. Every piece is created to be worn often, not just saved for special days.
As part of the launch offers, new users will receive ₹100 off on their first purchase. Customers purchasing three items will enjoy an additional 10% discount on their cart value. Additionally, customers purchasing selected items will receive a surprise gift worth ₹399.
The offers cover Innaaya Fashion's full range of Suits, Kaftans, Shararas, Cord Sets and the Exclusive Collection. Customers can browse by occasion, including Festive, Summer, Winter, Daily Wear, Office Wear and Wedding collections.
Each category has been curated for a different kind of occasion. Suits offer timeless comfort for daily wear and office days, while Kaftans bring relaxed elegance for summer outings and casual get-togethers. Shararas add grace and drama to weddings and festive evenings, and Cord Sets give customers a modern, put-together look with minimal effort. The Exclusive Collection features statement pieces for those who want to stand out at the biggest celebrations of the year.
"Navaratri is a time of celebration, colour and new beginnings, and we wanted to mark it by making our designs more accessible to women across the country," said Yasir Zaidi, CEO and Founder, Innaaya Fashion. "Whether it is a festive evening, a wedding or a regular workday, we want every woman to find something that makes her feel confident and comfortable. These launch offers are our way of welcoming new customers into the Innaaya family."
Speaking about the brand's vision, Yasir Zaidi added, "Our vision is to deliver premium clothing and Exclusive Collections specially curated for every woman, designed to fit every body size. We are starting online, and our plan is to open offline stores in almost every city by 2028, so that every woman can experience Innaaya Fashion up close."
"Our focus has always been on quality and comfort that women can trust," said Arup Mojumdar Co-Founder, Innaaya Fashion. "With this launch, we want every customer to feel that these designs were made with her in mind, whatever her size, style or occasion."
Customers can access all the offers directly on New users receive ₹100 off on their first order, while customers who add three items to their cart get an additional 10% off the cart value. Selected items will also carry a surprise gift worth ₹399, giving shoppers one more reason to explore the range and discover a new favourite. Terms and conditions apply.
With Pan India delivery, Innaaya Fashion aims to bring thoughtfully designed ethnic and casual wear to women in every city and town, blending traditional style with everyday comfort.
As the brand grows, Innaaya Fashion aims to keep adding fresh designs across its collections and to stay close to what its customers want from their wardrobes. The Navaratri launch is the first step in building a long-term relationship with women who value quality, comfort and style, whether they live in a metro city or a smaller town.
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