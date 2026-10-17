Mailsdaddy Announces The Latest Version Of MBOX To PST Converter For Simplified Email Migration
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) MailsDaddy Software, a provider of email migration, backup, and data management solutions, announces the latest version of its MailsDaddy MBOX to PST Converter, designed to help individuals and businesses convert mailbox data from MBOX-based email clients into Microsoft Outlook-compatible PST files and other supported formats.
The updated product page lists Version 9.2, offering features to simplify mailbox conversion, selective email export, and migration across different email platforms.
What Is MailsDaddy MBOX to PST Converter?
MailsDaddy MBOX to PST Converter is a Windows-based email conversion utility that helps users export mailbox data from applications such as Mozilla Thunderbird, Apple Mail, Postbox, and other MBOX-supported email clients.
The software supports conversion to multiple formats, including PST, EML, EMLX, MSG, HTML, RTF, MHTML, and PDF. It is designed for users who want to move their email archives to Microsoft Outlook, maintain local backups, or access mailbox data in alternative formats.
Key Features of the Latest Version
The latest listed version, 9.2, includes the following capabilities:
Multiple MBOX File Conversion: Add individual MBOX files or multiple mailbox files for conversion.
Multiple Export Formats: Convert MBOX data into PST and other supported formats, including EML, EMLX, MSG, HTML, RTF, MHTML, and PDF.
Folder Structure Preservation: Retain the original mailbox hierarchy, including parent and subfolders.
Email and Attachment Preservation: Maintain email content, attachments, inline images, and supported message properties during conversion.
Selective Email Export: Filter emails using criteria such as sender, recipient, subject, and date to export the required messages.
Email Preview: Preview mailbox messages and associated attachments before exporting.
Outlook Compatibility: Create PST files compatible with supported Microsoft Outlook versions without requiring Outlook to be installed for the conversion process.
Bulk Conversion Options: Create a single PST file containing multiple MBOX mailboxes or generate separate PST files, depending on migration requirements.
These capabilities help users manage email archives more conveniently when switching email clients, consolidating mailbox data, or preparing local email backups.
Statement from MailsDaddy
A representative of MailsDaddy Software commented on the product release:
“We continue to focus on making email migration and mailbox management easier for individuals and businesses. MBOX files are used by several popular email applications, and users may need a convenient way to transfer their existing messages to Outlook or save them in other formats. Our MBOX to PST Converter is designed to simplify this process with flexible export options, email preview, and preservation of important mailbox information. We remain committed to improving usability and providing practical solutions for everyday email management challenges.”
Who Can Benefit from MBOX to PST Converter?
The software can be useful for individuals migrating from Thunderbird or Apple Mail to Outlook, IT administrators managing email archives, and organizations consolidating mailbox data from different email clients.
It can also help users who have downloaded email archives through Google Takeout and need to convert supported MBOX files into PST format for use with Outlook.
A free demo is available for evaluating the application before purchasing a license. According to the product page, the demo allows users to preview mailbox items and export up to 20 items per folder, subject to the applicable trial limitations.
About MailsDaddy Software
MailsDaddy Software develops email migration, backup, recovery, and data management utilities for individuals and businesses. Its product portfolio includes solutions for converting email files, backing up mailboxes, migrating data between email platforms, and accessing archived email information.
The company's Windows-based applications are designed to simplify common email management tasks and help users manage their mailbox data across supported platforms.
Software Specifications and System Requirements
Product Name: MailsDaddy MBOX to PST Converter
Latest Listed Version: 9.2
Application Size: Approximately 85.8 MB
Minimum RAM: 1 GB
Processor: 2.4 GHz
Minimum Hard Disk Space: 500 MB
Supported Operating Systems: Windows 11, 10, 8.1, 8, 7, Vista, and XP, as listed on the product page
Product Page:
System requirements and version details should be confirmed with the product team before publication.
Contact Information
Contact Person: Manoj Dwivedi
Company: MailsDaddy Software
Email:...
Phone: 8750750629
Website:
The updated product page lists Version 9.2, offering features to simplify mailbox conversion, selective email export, and migration across different email platforms.
What Is MailsDaddy MBOX to PST Converter?
MailsDaddy MBOX to PST Converter is a Windows-based email conversion utility that helps users export mailbox data from applications such as Mozilla Thunderbird, Apple Mail, Postbox, and other MBOX-supported email clients.
The software supports conversion to multiple formats, including PST, EML, EMLX, MSG, HTML, RTF, MHTML, and PDF. It is designed for users who want to move their email archives to Microsoft Outlook, maintain local backups, or access mailbox data in alternative formats.
Key Features of the Latest Version
The latest listed version, 9.2, includes the following capabilities:
Multiple MBOX File Conversion: Add individual MBOX files or multiple mailbox files for conversion.
Multiple Export Formats: Convert MBOX data into PST and other supported formats, including EML, EMLX, MSG, HTML, RTF, MHTML, and PDF.
Folder Structure Preservation: Retain the original mailbox hierarchy, including parent and subfolders.
Email and Attachment Preservation: Maintain email content, attachments, inline images, and supported message properties during conversion.
Selective Email Export: Filter emails using criteria such as sender, recipient, subject, and date to export the required messages.
Email Preview: Preview mailbox messages and associated attachments before exporting.
Outlook Compatibility: Create PST files compatible with supported Microsoft Outlook versions without requiring Outlook to be installed for the conversion process.
Bulk Conversion Options: Create a single PST file containing multiple MBOX mailboxes or generate separate PST files, depending on migration requirements.
These capabilities help users manage email archives more conveniently when switching email clients, consolidating mailbox data, or preparing local email backups.
Statement from MailsDaddy
A representative of MailsDaddy Software commented on the product release:
“We continue to focus on making email migration and mailbox management easier for individuals and businesses. MBOX files are used by several popular email applications, and users may need a convenient way to transfer their existing messages to Outlook or save them in other formats. Our MBOX to PST Converter is designed to simplify this process with flexible export options, email preview, and preservation of important mailbox information. We remain committed to improving usability and providing practical solutions for everyday email management challenges.”
Who Can Benefit from MBOX to PST Converter?
The software can be useful for individuals migrating from Thunderbird or Apple Mail to Outlook, IT administrators managing email archives, and organizations consolidating mailbox data from different email clients.
It can also help users who have downloaded email archives through Google Takeout and need to convert supported MBOX files into PST format for use with Outlook.
A free demo is available for evaluating the application before purchasing a license. According to the product page, the demo allows users to preview mailbox items and export up to 20 items per folder, subject to the applicable trial limitations.
About MailsDaddy Software
MailsDaddy Software develops email migration, backup, recovery, and data management utilities for individuals and businesses. Its product portfolio includes solutions for converting email files, backing up mailboxes, migrating data between email platforms, and accessing archived email information.
The company's Windows-based applications are designed to simplify common email management tasks and help users manage their mailbox data across supported platforms.
Software Specifications and System Requirements
Product Name: MailsDaddy MBOX to PST Converter
Latest Listed Version: 9.2
Application Size: Approximately 85.8 MB
Minimum RAM: 1 GB
Processor: 2.4 GHz
Minimum Hard Disk Space: 500 MB
Supported Operating Systems: Windows 11, 10, 8.1, 8, 7, Vista, and XP, as listed on the product page
Product Page:
System requirements and version details should be confirmed with the product team before publication.
Contact Information
Contact Person: Manoj Dwivedi
Company: MailsDaddy Software
Email:...
Phone: 8750750629
Website:
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