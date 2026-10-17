Great Lakes Survey Reveals 96% Of Marketing Leaders Expect AI-Generated Brand Content To Increase
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 16th October 2026: As marketers prepare to scale the use of artificial intelligence (AI), maintaining a distinctive brand voice is emerging as a key challenge. According to the AI in Marketing Survey Report by Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurgaon, 96% of surveyed marketing and business leaders expect AI-generated brand content to account for a larger share of output over the next two to three years, with 80% anticipating a significant increase. However, generic, homogenised content ranks as the biggest risk to brand storytelling.
Based on responses from 121 senior marketing and business leaders across 16 sectors, the survey finds that 42% of organisations are already using AI at scale or are AI-first by design. Yet, questions around effectiveness, brand authenticity and accountability remain. While 54% of respondents report improved engagement from AI-generated content, 23% have either not measured its impact or do not know what it is.
Key findings from the report:
Brand distinctiveness remains at risk: Respondents identify generic, homogenised content as the biggest threat to brand storytelling, followed by the erosion of consumer trust and the loss of an authentic brand voice.
Acceptance depends on the application: 72% of respondents accept AI-generated product descriptions and 60?cept AI-generated social media copy. Acceptance falls to 32% for influencer content and 17% for customer testimonials.
Human judgement remains critical in sensitive communication: Respondents express reservations about AI use in crisis communication (64%), content aimed at children (60%), bereavement and loss (55%), mental health (54%) and health and wellness claims (51%).
Measuring impact remains a challenge: While 54% report improved engagement from AI-generated content, nearly one in four have not measured the impact or are unsure of the results.
AI-led brand discovery is gaining attention: 59% of respondents report an increase in brand discoverability through AI-driven search. Although 75% have begun optimising for AI-led discovery, only 33% are doing so actively, while 42% remain at an early stage.
Algorithmic bias raises concerns: Close to four in five respondents identify the risk of algorithmic bias affecting brand visibility. Dependence on platforms beyond brand control and the potential loss of direct customer relationships are other concerns.
The findings point to a broader challenge for marketers: using AI to improve the speed and scale of content production without compromising brand identity, consumer trust or the ability to measure business impact.
About Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurgaon
Established in 2010, Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurgaon is a premier business school dedicated to shaping business-ready leaders for the dynamic corporate landscape. In 2019, Great Lakes Gurgaon received the AMBA UK accreditation and in 2026 it received the AACSB US accreditation - making it the youngest B-school in India to receive this 'double crown' of global accreditations. The institute has swiftly risen to prominence by being the first in India to introduce full-time specializations in Analytics, AI, and Machine Learning, preparing professionals to lead effectively in today's evolving global business environment.
Based on responses from 121 senior marketing and business leaders across 16 sectors, the survey finds that 42% of organisations are already using AI at scale or are AI-first by design. Yet, questions around effectiveness, brand authenticity and accountability remain. While 54% of respondents report improved engagement from AI-generated content, 23% have either not measured its impact or do not know what it is.
Key findings from the report:
Brand distinctiveness remains at risk: Respondents identify generic, homogenised content as the biggest threat to brand storytelling, followed by the erosion of consumer trust and the loss of an authentic brand voice.
Acceptance depends on the application: 72% of respondents accept AI-generated product descriptions and 60?cept AI-generated social media copy. Acceptance falls to 32% for influencer content and 17% for customer testimonials.
Human judgement remains critical in sensitive communication: Respondents express reservations about AI use in crisis communication (64%), content aimed at children (60%), bereavement and loss (55%), mental health (54%) and health and wellness claims (51%).
Measuring impact remains a challenge: While 54% report improved engagement from AI-generated content, nearly one in four have not measured the impact or are unsure of the results.
AI-led brand discovery is gaining attention: 59% of respondents report an increase in brand discoverability through AI-driven search. Although 75% have begun optimising for AI-led discovery, only 33% are doing so actively, while 42% remain at an early stage.
Algorithmic bias raises concerns: Close to four in five respondents identify the risk of algorithmic bias affecting brand visibility. Dependence on platforms beyond brand control and the potential loss of direct customer relationships are other concerns.
The findings point to a broader challenge for marketers: using AI to improve the speed and scale of content production without compromising brand identity, consumer trust or the ability to measure business impact.
About Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurgaon
Established in 2010, Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurgaon is a premier business school dedicated to shaping business-ready leaders for the dynamic corporate landscape. In 2019, Great Lakes Gurgaon received the AMBA UK accreditation and in 2026 it received the AACSB US accreditation - making it the youngest B-school in India to receive this 'double crown' of global accreditations. The institute has swiftly risen to prominence by being the first in India to introduce full-time specializations in Analytics, AI, and Machine Learning, preparing professionals to lead effectively in today's evolving global business environment.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment