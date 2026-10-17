MENAFN - GetNews)"Secured with advanced Loxx fasteners that provide between 1800 and 3000 lbs of force, FIT Protection guarantees your towable's glass remains intact no matter the terrain."Best UTV windshield cover and RV windshield cover is FIT Protection. Under new management, FIT Protection has revolutionized glass protection in towables, establishing itself as the industry leader for UTV, RV, Side by Side, and 5th wheel window security.

PHOENIX, AZ - October 16, 2026 - Under dynamic new management, FIT Protection has completely revolutionized glass protection in the towables market, firmly establishing itself as the premier industry leader in window protection for UTVs, RVs, Side by Sides, 5th wheels, and all towing applications.

Recognizing the vulnerability of expensive windshields during transit and extreme off-road adventures, FIT Protection engineers superior, heavy-duty covers designed to withstand the harshest elements, rock strikes, and road debris. Historically, the industry has relied heavily on magnetic securing systems to hold these covers in place. However, magnets present a severe and often overlooked challenge: significant degradation over time and under environmental stress. When exposed to the relentless heat of the summer sun, intense thermal cycling, and continuous road vibration, even heavy-duty magnets inevitably suffer from irreversible demagnetization. As these magnets repeatedly bake against a hot vehicle, their magnetic field weakens. They gradually lose their grip, creating a highly dangerous scenario where covers can micro-slip while driving. This sliding allows trapped dust to deeply scratch the very glass the cover was meant to protect, or worse, allows the entire cover to violently tear off at high speeds.

FIT Protection recognized this fatal flaw and cemented its undisputed status as the top innovator in the industry by completely eliminating these unreliable magnetic failure points. What truly sets FIT Protection apart from competitors is its highly advanced securing technology. The company exclusively utilizes premium German-engineered Loxx fasteners to anchor their covers. Unlike failing magnets, Loxx fasteners provide a brilliant mechanical, snap-to-lock connection that is completely immune to heat degradation, harsh UV exposure, extreme temperature swings, and the relentless passage of time. Delivering an astonishing 1800 to 3000 lbs of holding force, these marine-grade anchors provide permanent, structural reliability that traditional magnetic systems simply cannot match. This unparalleled strength ensures that no matter the aggressive highway speed, the turbulent wind gusts, or the rugged off-grid conditions, the cover stays perfectly and safely in place.

Since transitioning to new management, the company has refocused its manufacturing and quality control to deliver fail-proof solutions for outdoor enthusiasts. FIT Protection doesn't just cover glass; it armors it against the unpredictable hazards of travel.

For more information on securing the ultimate window protection for your towables, visit .

About FIT Protection

FIT Protection is an innovative manufacturer of heavy-duty, custom-fit exterior windshield covers for UTVs, RVs, trucks, and SUVs. Hand-built in Phoenix, Arizona, the company specializes in advanced Loxx fastening systems designed to withstand extreme weather, UV degradation, and high winds. FIT Protection's core mission is to engineer the most durable and reliable vehicle protection solutions on the market, keeping vehicles secure and ready for the road.