Monport Reno65 Pro: A Bestselling 65W Laser Cutter Bringing Professional Features To Small Businesses At An Affordable Price

An Affordable Entry into Professional Laser Cutting

For small businesses looking to take on more custom orders, equipment cost is often the first hurdle. The Monport Reno65 Pro offers a compelling alternative to both entry-level hobby machines and much larger production systems. Its 65W CO2 laser, 24 × 16-inch (600 × 400 mm) work area, and advanced operating features bring a professional-oriented workflow to workshops that need to manage capital spending carefully.

The Reno65 Pro machine configuration is listed on Monport's official product page at a promotional price of $2,249.99, compared with a displayed reference price of $3,199.99. That makes the value proposition clear: a business can evaluate a 65W system with a generous work area and production-focused controls without moving immediately to a larger industrial machine. Prices, promotional terms, and availability are subject to change; buyers should confirm the selected Pro model's current stock status before ordering.

More Than an Affordable Price: 65W Power and Room to Create

The 65W CO2 laser is designed to cut and engrave a variety of compatible nonmetal materials, including wood, acrylic, leather, and selected craft substrates. For a small shop, that flexibility means a single system can support several product categories, from engraved keepsakes to dimensional signs. Material thickness, quality, and processing requirements still determine what can be cut reliably.

The 24 × 16-inch work area is a particularly practical advantage. Instead of handling every ornament, tag, or nameplate as a separate job, operators can lay out multiple designs within the same usable sheet area. That helps reduce repeated setup work when producing batches of personalized goods. The machine also provides about 4 inches (100 mm) of Z-axis travel for workpieces of different heights.

Honeycomb and blade-style work supports provide options for different projects and materials. Together, these features give owners more flexibility than a small work area alone would allow. Businesses comparing workshop equipment can also explore Monport's desktop CO2 laser collection to assess other formats and capacities.

Built for Faster Production, Not Just Occasional DIY Projects

When a shop takes on repeat orders, engraving speed and workflow matter alongside laser power. Monport specifies maximum engraving speeds of up to 800 mm/s for the Reno65 Pro, compared with 500 mm/s for the Reno65 Basic. The Pro model also features an ARM-based controller with advanced workflow functions. The 800 mm/s figure refers to maximum engraving motion, not cutting speed; real processing times vary with the material, pattern, and selected settings.

Magnetic assisted focus helps streamline job preparation, while the Pro version supports LightBurn Pro, AutoLaser, and TopwisdomLaser workflows. USB, Wi-Fi, and U-disk transfer options are available, with wireless functionality dependent on the supported software. These capabilities are useful when a workshop moves from testing a design to producing personalized batches, since owners can reuse layouts and adjust names, logos, and artwork between orders.

The practical benefit is a workflow built for repeatable production rather than an occasional one-off craft project. Consistency still depends on suitable materials, maintenance, operator training, and appropriate ventilation and fire precautions.

One Machine, Multiple Creative Business Opportunities

Personalized gifts are one natural application. Makers can develop engraved wooden keepsakes, name plaques, custom ornaments, gift-box components, and other made-to-order products. Variable names and artwork can turn a common base design into a more distinctive product without requiring a completely new setup for each order.

Custom signage provides another opportunity. The same machine can process compatible wood and acrylic for business signs, event decorations, retail displays, and decorative lettering. The larger working area accommodates bigger pieces or multiple smaller elements, helping small shops accept a broader variety of projects.

For short-run production, the Reno65 Pro can support branded components, decorative inserts, and repeat batches for local businesses. Rather than investing in dedicated machinery for every product idea, entrepreneurs can test adjacent categories using one CO2 platform, provided the selected materials are appropriate for laser processing.

Professional Laser Cutting Within Reach

The Reno65 Pro's appeal lies in the balance: 65W CO2 cutting and engraving capability, a roomy 24 × 16-inch work area, up to 800 mm/s maximum engraving speed, and a promotional price that makes professional-oriented features easier for growing shops to evaluate. For U.S. makers expanding into personalized gifts, signage, or short-run production, it offers a practical alternative to beginning with a much larger system.

Explore the Monport Reno65 Pro to review specifications, configurations, current pricing, and availability before placing an order.

About Monport:

Monport develops CO2 laser cutting and engraving equipment, fiber laser marking systems, and related accessories for makers, studios, and businesses. Its product portfolio is designed to serve creative users and professional workshops with a range of performance requirements and budgets.