AI Or Human? A Buyer's Guide To Live Conference Translation In 2026
|Platform
|Approach
|How you start
|Languages
|Price model
|Maestra Live
|AI only, with live voice cloning
|Buy online, run the same day
|100+ catalog, up to 5 per session
|Subscription from $15/month; Events from $799/day; unlimited sessions
|KUDO
|AI plus human interpreter marketplace
|Sales conversation
|70+ AI
|On request
|Wordly
|AI only
|Online store for small packages; sales for larger ones
|60+
|Hour packages from about $1,500 per 10 hours
|Interprefy
|Human interpreters plus AI tier
|Sales-led quote
|80+ AI; human in virtually any language
|Per-event quote
Maestra Live
Maestra Live takes one audio feed (stage microphone, AV mixer, or a Zoom, Meet or Teams call) and returns live translated captions and spoken audio together. Attendees scan a QR code or open a link and follow in their language from any browser, with no app and no account. Its voice cloning learns the speaker's voice as they talk, so translated audio sounds like the speaker. Plans are published and unlimited in sessions: Personal from $15/month, Meetings from $39 per seat per month, Organizations from $359/month, and Events from $799/day with three rooms, up to five target languages and up to 100 concurrent viewers. Limit: no human interpreters, and each plan caps session length, languages and audience size.
KUDO
KUDO began in remote simultaneous interpretation and added an AI Speech Translator in 70+ languages, with Zoom, Teams and Webex integrations. Its strength is the mix of certified interpreters and AI under one contract. Pricing is on request, so expect a sales cycle.
Wordly
Wordly is the most established AI-only platform: live captions and audio on attendees' own devices in 60+ languages, with Zoom, Teams, Webex, Meet and Cvent integrations. It sells prepaid hour packages from about $1,500 for ten hours, which suits programs with a known number of translated hours and gets expensive for frequent or long sessions.
Interprefy
Interprefy is built around remote human interpretation, with an AI tier in 80+ languages and 80+ platform integrations. It is the safest choice for diplomatic, legal or regulated events, and the heaviest process for a simple webinar. Pricing is a per-event quote.
Step 3: ask every vendor these questions
Which exact language pairs do you support, and which are strongest?
What is the delay between speech and translation, measured live?
Can I run a trial with my own speaker, accent and vocabulary?
How do attendees join, and do they need an app or an account?
Which audio inputs work: microphone, mixer, OBS, vMix, Zoom, Teams, Meet?
What is the price based on: hour, event, language, room or audience size?
What are the limits on session length, languages and concurrent viewers?
How fast can we go live, and what happens if something fails on the day?
Step 4: match the platform to your event
Online conference or webinar series: Maestra Live. Cost does not scale per attendee, and the Events plan covers three rooms and five languages at $799 per day.
Hybrid conference: Maestra Live. Mixer, OBS and vMix inputs for the room, a QR code for in-person attendees and links for remote ones.
Multi-track breakouts: Maestra Live. Rooms are flat-rate, while human booths add two interpreters per language per track.
Recurring community, classroom or faith sessions: Maestra Live. A monthly subscription beats per-event quotes when the same session repeats every week.
Regulated or governmental sessions: Interprefy or KUDO, because certified interpretation is required.
Large AI-only program with a fixed number of translated hours: Wordly.
What it costs: a quick example
A two-day conference on the Maestra Live Events plan is 2 × $799 = $1,598 for up to three rooms and five target languages. Wordly's entry package of about $1,500 buys ten translated hours, roughly $150 an hour, so two full conference days would use it up fast. KUDO and Interprefy quote per event, so request a written quote listing your languages, hours and human-versus-AI mix before comparing.
FAQ
Is AI translation good enough for a conference?
For most sessions, yes: it covers more languages at far lower cost and works live. For legal, governmental or regulated sessions, or when accuracy cannot be compromised, use certified human interpreters. Whichever you choose, test with your own speakers first.
Which platform is easiest to start with?
Maestra Live. Pricing is published, checkout is online, and a team can connect its audio and run a multilingual session the same afternoon. Wordly sells small packages online. KUDO and Interprefy start with a sales conversation.
Do these platforms work with Zoom and Teams?
Yes, all four integrate with both. For in-person and streamed events, Maestra Live also accepts stage microphone, mixer, OBS and vMix inputs.
What is the cheapest way to translate a conference live?
AI speech translation. Among AI options, Maestra Live's conference-sized plans start at $359 a month or $799 a day, against about $1,500 for Wordly's ten-hour entry package.
Can one vendor cover both AI and human interpretation?
KUDO and Interprefy can. Maestra Live and Wordly are AI-only.
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