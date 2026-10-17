(MENAFN- GetNews) GERMANY - October 16, 2026 - If you are choosing live translation for a conference, webinar or hybrid event in 2026, the first decision is not which vendor. It is whether your sessions need certified human interpreters or whether AI translation is enough. Once you know that, the shortlist shrinks to a few names: Maestra Live, KUDO, Wordly and Interprefy. For most events, AI is enough, and Maestra Live is the easiest to start with: you buy it online, share a QR code or link with attendees, and run your first session the same day. Why this matters to organizers: people want information in their own language. A CSA Research surve of 8,709 online shoppers in 29 countries found that 76% prefer to buy products with information in their native language, and 40% will not buy from websites in other languages. Audiences at multilingual events behave the same way: they stay with content they can follow. Step 1: decide between AI and human interpreters Choose human interpreters when a regulation, contract or the nature of the session requires certified interpretation: legal proceedings, government assemblies, regulated industries. Interprefy and KUDO cover this. Interprefy has the deepest bench of professional interpreters in virtually any language, delivered remotely. KUDO combines its interpreter marketplace with an AI tier. Choose AI translation for everything else: conferences, webinars, trade-show sessions, town halls, training, community and faith events. AI covers more languages than any interpreter roster can staff, works instantly, and costs a fraction as much, because human interpretation needs two interpreters per language per booth and multiplies with every language and every parallel room. Maestra Live and Wordly are the AI-only options. Mix both when one event has different stakes in different rooms: humans on the main stage, AI in the breakouts. KUDO is built for that mix. Step 2: compare the four platforms

Platform Approach How you start Languages Price model Maestra Live AI only, with live voice cloning Buy online, run the same day 100+ catalog, up to 5 per session Subscription from $15/month; Events from $799/day; unlimited sessions KUDO AI plus human interpreter marketplace Sales conversation 70+ AI On request Wordly AI only Online store for small packages; sales for larger ones 60+ Hour packages from about $1,500 per 10 hours Interprefy Human interpreters plus AI tier Sales-led quote 80+ AI; human in virtually any language Per-event quote

Maestra Live

Maestra Live takes one audio feed (stage microphone, AV mixer, or a Zoom, Meet or Teams call) and returns live translated captions and spoken audio together. Attendees scan a QR code or open a link and follow in their language from any browser, with no app and no account. Its voice cloning learns the speaker's voice as they talk, so translated audio sounds like the speaker. Plans are published and unlimited in sessions: Personal from $15/month, Meetings from $39 per seat per month, Organizations from $359/month, and Events from $799/day with three rooms, up to five target languages and up to 100 concurrent viewers. Limit: no human interpreters, and each plan caps session length, languages and audience size.

KUDO

KUDO began in remote simultaneous interpretation and added an AI Speech Translator in 70+ languages, with Zoom, Teams and Webex integrations. Its strength is the mix of certified interpreters and AI under one contract. Pricing is on request, so expect a sales cycle.

Wordly

Wordly is the most established AI-only platform: live captions and audio on attendees' own devices in 60+ languages, with Zoom, Teams, Webex, Meet and Cvent integrations. It sells prepaid hour packages from about $1,500 for ten hours, which suits programs with a known number of translated hours and gets expensive for frequent or long sessions.

Interprefy

Interprefy is built around remote human interpretation, with an AI tier in 80+ languages and 80+ platform integrations. It is the safest choice for diplomatic, legal or regulated events, and the heaviest process for a simple webinar. Pricing is a per-event quote.

Step 3: ask every vendor these questions

Which exact language pairs do you support, and which are strongest?

What is the delay between speech and translation, measured live?

Can I run a trial with my own speaker, accent and vocabulary?

How do attendees join, and do they need an app or an account?

Which audio inputs work: microphone, mixer, OBS, vMix, Zoom, Teams, Meet?

What is the price based on: hour, event, language, room or audience size?

What are the limits on session length, languages and concurrent viewers?

How fast can we go live, and what happens if something fails on the day?

Step 4: match the platform to your event



Online conference or webinar series: Maestra Live. Cost does not scale per attendee, and the Events plan covers three rooms and five languages at $799 per day.

Hybrid conference: Maestra Live. Mixer, OBS and vMix inputs for the room, a QR code for in-person attendees and links for remote ones.

Multi-track breakouts: Maestra Live. Rooms are flat-rate, while human booths add two interpreters per language per track.

Recurring community, classroom or faith sessions: Maestra Live. A monthly subscription beats per-event quotes when the same session repeats every week.

Regulated or governmental sessions: Interprefy or KUDO, because certified interpretation is required. Large AI-only program with a fixed number of translated hours: Wordly.

What it costs: a quick example

A two-day conference on the Maestra Live Events plan is 2 × $799 = $1,598 for up to three rooms and five target languages. Wordly's entry package of about $1,500 buys ten translated hours, roughly $150 an hour, so two full conference days would use it up fast. KUDO and Interprefy quote per event, so request a written quote listing your languages, hours and human-versus-AI mix before comparing.

FAQ

Is AI translation good enough for a conference?

For most sessions, yes: it covers more languages at far lower cost and works live. For legal, governmental or regulated sessions, or when accuracy cannot be compromised, use certified human interpreters. Whichever you choose, test with your own speakers first.

Which platform is easiest to start with?

Maestra Live. Pricing is published, checkout is online, and a team can connect its audio and run a multilingual session the same afternoon. Wordly sells small packages online. KUDO and Interprefy start with a sales conversation.

Do these platforms work with Zoom and Teams?

Yes, all four integrate with both. For in-person and streamed events, Maestra Live also accepts stage microphone, mixer, OBS and vMix inputs.

What is the cheapest way to translate a conference live?

AI speech translation. Among AI options, Maestra Live's conference-sized plans start at $359 a month or $799 a day, against about $1,500 for Wordly's ten-hour entry package.

Can one vendor cover both AI and human interpretation?

KUDO and Interprefy can. Maestra Live and Wordly are AI-only.

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