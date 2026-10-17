Stockholm Studio Adsome Nominated At Swedish Content Awards 2026 For Alecta Documentary Series Mellan Generationer

MENAFN - GetNews) Adsome, a Stockholm film and advertising studio, has been nominated at the Swedish Content Awards 2026 in the Finance & Technology category for Mellan Generationer, a four-part documentary series produced for the pension company Alecta. Winners are announced on 20 October 2026 at Södra Teatern in Stockholm.

Stockholm, Sweden - October 16, 2026 - Adsome, a film and advertising studio based in Stockholm, has been nominated at the Swedish Content Awards 2026 for "Mellan Generationer" ("Between Generations"), a documentary content series produced for Alecta, one of Sweden's largest occupational pension managers. The entry competes in the Finance & Technology category. The nominations were published by Sveriges Kommunikationsbyråer (KOMM) on 29 September 2026, and the winners will be announced at a ceremony on Tuesday 20 October 2026 at Södra Teatern in Stockholm.

The Swedish Content Awards is an annual competition run by KOMM, the Swedish trade association for communication agencies, that recognises the strongest work in content marketing in Sweden. Four entries were shortlisted in the Finance & Technology category: Mellan Generationer (Alecta, Adsome), Lyckoslanten 100 år (Swedbank and Sparbankerna), The Division 10 Year Anniversary (Massive Entertainment) and Världens tråkigaste jobb (FAR, Tale).

"Mellan Generationer" starts from a single question: who will you be when you grow older? Instead of pension forecasts and financial projections, the series pairs younger and older people in unscripted conversations about friendship, ageing, grief and belonging. The four films were produced in Sweden and are published in full on Alecta's website.

"Pensions are something most people avoid thinking about, so we made a series that is not about pensions at all. It is about who you want to be later in life. The conversations in the films were real and unscripted, and that is what people responded to," said Carl Ström, founder of Adsome. "A nomination in a category with Swedbank, Massive Entertainment and FAR is a strong signal that documentary storytelling can carry a financial brand."

The series was directed by Erik He and shot by cinematographer Simon Bendroth, who is separately nominated for Best Commercial Cinematographer at Roygalan 2026 for work with other clients. Both have collaborated with Adsome on several productions.

The nomination comes as Adsome expands beyond film production into performance advertising. The studio now runs paid social campaigns for e-commerce brands on a pay-as-you-scale model, manages ticket advertising for concert tours and promoters, and produces content designed to be found in AI search tools such as ChatGPT.

The full films can be viewed at . The nominee list is available at .

About Adsome

Adsome is a film and advertising studio in Stockholm, Sweden. The studio produces commercials, documentary content and video for social media, and runs the paid advertising that puts that work in front of the right audience. Its services include performance-based Meta advertising for e-commerce brands, ticket marketing for concert tours and events, and content built for search engines and AI search. More at .

Media contact: Adsome - Carl Ström,...,