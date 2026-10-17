Meet A7 International, An Innovative Global Platform Designed To Reinvent The International Payments Market

MENAFN - GetNews) The new service enables businesses and individuals to initiate invoice payments using USDT, with recipients receiving funds in their bank accounts.

Moscow-Russia October 16 2026 - A7 International has launched a cross-border payment service designed to enable businesses and individuals to pay invoices using USDT, while recipients receive funds through conventional bank transfers. The service combines digital asset transfers with SWIFT payment infrastructure to support international settlements in selected jurisdictions where the use of cryptocurrency is permitted under applicable law.

Founded in 2024 to support the international settlement needs of Russian businesses, A7 has expanded its offering in response to inquiries from companies and entrepreneurs outside its original market. According to the company, A7 serves approximately 15,000 businesses and processed more than 10 trillion rubles in 2025.

The launch of A7 International represents an expansion of the company's services to eligible international customers. The remote platform is intended to facilitate invoice-based payments while accounting for applicable legal, regulatory, and compliance requirements in the jurisdictions it serves.

“We are presenting not just a new product in the lineup, but a new image of A7. We have adapted our service so that it can be used remotely from anywhere in the world,” said Petr Fradkov, Chairman of Bank PSB. He added that the service was developed in response to demand for more accessible international payment options.

How A7 International Works

Customers begin by registering an account on the A7 website at a7. Individual users undergo know-your-customer (KYC) verification, while businesses are subject to know-your-business (KYB) checks. Customers then upload an invoice and the supporting documentation required for the transaction.

According to A7, its system uses automated invoice recognition to identify relevant payment information and assist with the application process. The platform also evaluates transaction-related information, including the sender, beneficiary, jurisdictions, and applicable risk factors, to help determine available payment routes.

“The system operates as follows. AI analyzes the sender and beneficiary, jurisdictions, and key risk factors of the transaction,” said A7 CEO Ilan Shor. He explained that the system evaluates compliance requirements and payment infrastructure availability before recommending a route based on factors such as cost, speed, reliability, and applicable restrictions.

Under the service's payment process, customers transfer USDT to A7, which arranges a bank transfer using the beneficiary information provided on the invoice. The recipient receives funds in a bank account and does not need to receive cryptocurrency or maintain a cryptocurrency wallet.

Supported Networks, Currencies and Fees

At launch, A7 International accepts USDT transfers on the TRON network. Bank transfers are available in US dollars, euros, Chinese yuan, and UAE dirhams. Other currencies may be arranged by prior agreement, subject to availability and applicable requirements.

The company states that its transaction fee is 0.3% for both individual and business customers. Customers can review the payment cost, including the applicable commission, after submitting their invoice and before proceeding with the transaction.

A7 indicates that payment execution takes from one business day. Actual processing times may vary depending on the transaction, compliance checks, payment route, and availability of banking channels. Upon completion, customers receive a SWIFT message or another confirmation document. The service also provides closing documentation intended to support applicable currency-control and customs procedures.

A7 International was officially presented on October 13 at 13:13. The launch introduces the company's international service offering for eligible customers seeking to make invoice-based payments through a combination of digital assets and traditional banking infrastructure of the official presentation and Customer journey here.

About A7 International

A7 International is a cross-border payment service that enables eligible businesses and individuals to initiate invoice payments using USDT, with funds delivered to recipients through bank transfers. The service supports selected currencies and jurisdictions, subject to applicable laws, compliance requirements, and payment-channel availability.