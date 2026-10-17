Jameson Stone Law Explains Why Every Adult In Central Pennsylvania Needs A Will And Powers Of Attorney

MENAFN - GetNews) Jameson Stone Law, a Camp Hill firm serving Central Pennsylvania, helps families put the basic estate planning documents in place wills, powers of attorney, and living wills that decide who acts for them and their loved ones. Partner Daniel R. Jameson explains that without these documents, Pennsylvania's courts and intestacy laws make those decisions instead, often at the worst possible time. The firm handles wills, estate administration, and probate, often at a flat fee.

Camp Hill, PA - October 16, 2026 - Most people assume estate planning is something only the wealthy or the elderly need to think about. Jameson Stone Law, the Camp Hill-based firm serving Central Pennsylvania, wants families to understand a simpler truth: every adult needs a basic estate plan, and the cost of not having one usually falls on the people they love most.

An estate plan is not just about distributing assets after death. It is about deciding, in advance and in writing, who makes decisions when someone cannot make them for themselves. Without those documents in place, the law and the courts make those decisions instead, often at the worst possible time for a grieving or overwhelmed family.

At the foundation of most estate plans are a few key documents. A will directs who receives a person's assets and, for parents, can name a guardian for minor children. A financial power of attorney names someone to handle financial and legal matters if a person becomes unable to. A health care power of attorney and living will name someone to make medical decisions and set out a person's wishes for end-of-life care. Together, these documents answer the questions no family wants to face unprepared.

“The hardest situations we see are the ones where nothing was written down,” said Daniel R. Jameson, partner at Jameson Stone Law, who leads the firm's estate planning practice.“When someone passes without a will, or becomes incapacitated without a power of attorney, the family is left to sort it out through the courts. A straightforward plan put in place ahead of time spares them that. It is one of the most caring things a person can do for their family.”

Without a will, Pennsylvania's intestacy laws decide who inherits, which may not match what a person would have wanted. Without a power of attorney, a family may have to go to court to gain the authority to manage a loved one's affairs. And without health care directives, medical decisions can fall to people who do not know the person's wishes. Each of these outcomes is avoidable with planning.

Jameson Stone Law's estate planning practice covers wills, powers of attorney, living wills, and related documents, along with estate administration and probate for families handling a loved one's estate. Because defined work like a will often prices as a flat fee, clients know the cost before the work begins.

“People are often surprised how manageable it is,” Jameson added.“For most families, the core documents are straightforward to put together. The hard part is just deciding to do it. Once it is done, there is a real peace of mind that comes with knowing your family is protected and your wishes are on record.”

The firm encourages adults at every stage of life, including new parents, homeowners, business owners, and retirees, to make sure they have at least the basic documents in place, and to review them after major life events such as a marriage, a divorce, a new child, or a significant change in assets.

Individuals and families across Central Pennsylvania can schedule a free consultation to discuss an estate plan.

To learn more or schedule a free consultation, visit or call Jameson Stone Law at 717-220-3529.

About Jameson Stone Law

Jameson Stone Law is a Central Pennsylvania law firm based in Camp Hill, founded in 2018 by partners Daniel R. Jameson and Ethan K. Stone. The firm represents individuals, families, and businesses in criminal defense, DUI defense, personal injury, real estate, estate planning and administration, and business law, with both partners personally handling or overseeing every file. Recognized by Harrisburg Magazine readers and judges as Simply the Best and Readers' Choice winners since 2020, the firm emphasizes accessibility, responsiveness, and transparent pricing, and offers free consultations. Learn more at .