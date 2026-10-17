Dallas CPA Jeff Badu Shares Guidance Ahead Of October 15 Tax Filing Deadline

MENAFN - GetNews)"Dallas CPA Jeff Badu reminds taxpayers that the October 15 extended filing deadline is approaching."Jeff Badu, CPA, founder of Badu Tax Services, shares key considerations for taxpayers preparing to file their extended 2025 federal individual income tax returns ahead of the October 15, 2026, deadline.

Dallas, Texas - October 16, 2026 - With the October 15 federal tax filing deadline approaching, Jeff Badu, CPA, founder of Badu Tax Services, LLC, is sharing reminders for taxpayers who received an extension to file their 2025 federal individual income tax returns.

As a CPA in Dallas, Texas, Badu works with individuals and businesses on tax preparation, tax planning, and tax compliance matters. As the deadline approaches, taxpayers can review their financial records, confirm reported income, and gather outstanding documentation before submitting their returns.

Taxpayers who requested an extension earlier in the year may still need to verify deductions and credits, confirm payments, and resolve outstanding questions. An extension generally provides additional time to file, but it does not extend the deadline to pay taxes owed. Unpaid tax balances may be subject to interest and applicable penalties.

“Filing for an extension buys you time, but it doesn't buy you a pass,” said Jeff Badu, CPA, founder of Badu Tax Services.“Every October, we see the same pattern: people wait until the last few days and end up rushing through decisions that could have been handled carefully months earlier. Our goal is to make sure that doesn't happen to our clients.”

As the deadline approaches, taxpayers may want to take the following steps:



Review W-2s, 1099s, and other relevant income documents.

Confirm eligibility for applicable deductions and credits and gather supporting records.

Verify that estimated tax payments and payments made with an extension are accurately reported.

Address missing information before submitting the return. Seek qualified guidance when dealing with complex income, deductions, or filing requirements.

Badu Tax Services provides tax preparation, tax planning, and tax representation services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers virtual CPA services and online tax preparation for clients outside the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

“Our approach is simple,” Badu added.“We'd rather our clients file with confidence than file in a panic. There's still time to get this right before the deadline, but that window is closing quickly.”

The October 15 deadline applies to many taxpayers who received an extension for their 2025 federal individual income tax returns. Business entities and other taxpayers may have different filing deadlines, so taxpayers should verify the requirements that apply to their circumstances.

About Badu Tax Services, LLC

Established in 2016 by Jeff Badu, Badu Tax Services, LLC is a Dallas-based CPA firm serving individuals and businesses across all 50 states with tax preparation, tax planning, and tax representation services. Jeff founded the firm after developing a client base of 100 while pursuing his bachelor's and master's degrees in accounting at the University of Illinois Gies College of Business and working at PwC. Badu Tax Services is committed to helping clients build financial confidence and maximize their lifestyle through strategic tax and financial solutions, with a broader vision of fostering a thriving community of abundance. To learn more, visit