London Psychotherapist Jabeen Jiwa Publishes The Truth, A Spiritual Awakening Journey With A Practical Process For Living In The Present

MENAFN - GetNews) A book from Bridgestones Publishing that follows the author's search for lasting happiness and speaks to readers of contemporary spiritual writing, including Eckhart Tolle's, with a practical process for living in the present.

London, England, United Kingdom - October 16, 2026 - Bridgestones Publishing has released“The Truth: A Journey to Discover the Divine Within,” a first-person account of spiritual awakening by London-based psychotherapist Jabeen Jiwa. The book is available now on Amazon in Kindle and paperback editions.

The book follows Jiwa's search for lasting happiness and what she found when she stopped looking outside herself. She writes that each person has a compassionate, innocent self within, and that this self, not the ego, is who we really are. The book is not only about connecting with that self, it sets out to show readers how to become it.

The starting point is a familiar frustration. People look to achievements, relationships, and experiences for happiness, and for a while it works. Then circumstances shift, and the search begins again.“The Truth” examines this pattern closely and asks whether lasting fulfilment might come from a different kind of awareness, not from one more goal attained.

Many people who take up mindfulness or meditation find that staying present is harder than it sounds. They manage a few calm minutes, then drift back into old habits of thought. Jiwa's book responds to that difficulty directly, and does so from the point of view of someone who says she has lived the search herself takes issue with the common advice to simply remind yourself to stay in the moment,“The Truth” argues that being fully present requires a process.“Followed through,” she says,“this process leads to presence without effort.” The book lays this out alongside the insights she gained on her own path, with practical guidance for daily life.

As the search turns inward, stillness becomes central. Through reflection, prayer, meditation, and a deeper relationship with God, the book traces a shift from constant doing toward simply being. Jiwa presents it as an invitation to slow down, look more closely, and notice what may already be there.

Spiritual growth, in her account, does not mean stepping away from ordinary life, it means living it differently. With greater awareness and detachment, readers can begin to see when emotion, desire, or the need for recognition is steering their actions. The aim is a more conscious way of responding to life while staying open to kindness, compassion, and real connection with other people.

At the center of the book is what Jiwa calls the True Self, a part of us that is compassionate, loving, and spiritually aware. The journey she describes is not about becoming someone new, it is about uncovering qualities that are already present and learning to recognise them. Through awareness, detachment, love, prayer, and reflection, the search ends in a deeper understanding of ourselves and of our relationship with the Source.

Among the ideas readers will meet in the book:



Why success, achievement, and recognition often fail to produce lasting happiness

How the ego differs from the compassionate self described as our true nature

The process for becoming present in each moment and uncovering the True Self

The role of prayer, meditation, and reflection in moving from doing to being How detachment can sit alongside kindness, compassion, and closeness to others

“I spent a long time looking for happiness but it was nowhere to be found. When I stopped looking and reflected on myself and everyday life, making adjustments to make my life better, I inadvertently found what I was looking for. I wrote 'The Truth' so others could find it too,” said Jiwa.

The book is written for readers of contemporary spiritual literature, including those who know the work of Eckhart Tolle, and for anyone interested in mindfulness, personal growth, and consciousness. Jiwa describes her approach as interfaith and esoteric. It draws on more than one tradition and does not ask readers to adopt a single set of beliefs.

Jiwa's account is personal rather than academic. She draws on her own spiritual experiences to explore each theme and writes about them plainly, in the first person, so readers can follow how one insight led to the next. A central concern is everyday life: how the peace found in stillness can become continuous, and how a person can live from the True Self, not the ego, in each moment.

Across its 407 pages,“The Truth” covers love, feelings, purpose, awareness, detachment, happiness, the ego, and spiritual enlightenment. It is reflective in tone. Rather than hand readers a set of conclusions, it encourages them to think for themselves and test what they read against their own experience.

“Being present sounds simple, but for most people it isn't. I found that there is a process to being present, and I wanted to lay this out for others to follow and, more importantly, so they can uncover their True Selves,” Jiwa said.

“The Truth: A Journey to Discover the Divine Within” was published by Bridgestones Publishing on January 7, 2026, and is available on Amazon in Kindle format, priced at $4.67 and included with Kindle Unlimited. A 405-page paperback edition followed on January 8, 2026, priced at $16.99.

About the Author

Jabeen Jiwa is a spiritual writer and transpersonal integrative psychotherapist based in London. She says she was drawn from an early age toward a deeper understanding of consciousness, love, and the nature of the self. "The Truth" grew out of that lifelong inquiry, which unfolded through inner experience, reflection, prayer, and spiritual awareness.

Book Details



Title: The Truth: A Journey to Discover the Divine Within

Author: Jabeen Jiwa

Publisher: Bridgestones Publishing

Genre: Spirituality, personal transformation

Publication date: January 7, 2026

Length: 407 pages (Kindle); 405 pages (paperback)

Formats: Kindle (January 7, 2026); paperback (January 8, 2026)

Price: Kindle $4.67 (free with Kindle Unlimited); paperback $16.99 (U.S. prices on Amazon)

ISBN- 13: 978-1919452814 (Kindle); 978-1919452807 (paperback)

ASIN: B0GFBFQR34 (Kindle) Buy: