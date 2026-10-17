Bobrisky Signs Multi-Million Brand Ambassador Contract With GBF Send

MENAFN - GetNews) Nigerian media personality fronts campaign promoting competitive exchange rates, higher sending limits and digital transfers connecting Nigeria with the world

LOS ANGELES, United States - October 16, 2026 - Nigerian social-media personality and entrepreneur Bobrisky has signed a multi-million brand ambassador contract with GBF Send, the international money-transfer service from Global Bright Future LLC.

The endorsement marks a new chapter in GBF Send's outreach to Nigerians at home and abroad, combining Bobrisky's recognizable public presence with a campaign focused on helping customers move money confidently across borders.

The partnership will spotlight transfers to Nigeria from the United States and supported countries across Europe and Asia, alongside transfers from Nigeria to the United States.

Bobrisky's campaign will guide audiences through downloading the GBF Send app, registering, completing verification, comparing exchange rates, choosing a recipient and tracking their money until delivery.

Central to the campaign is a straightforward message: know what you pay, know what your recipient receives and understand how much you can send.

GBF Send offers personal sending limits of up to $10,000 daily and $50,000 monthly. Eligible business customers can send up to $20,000 daily and $100,000 monthly. Applicable limits depend on verification, transfer route, payment method, regulatory requirements and partner availability.

Customers can review the exchange rate, transfer fee, total payable, expected recipient amount and estimated delivery time before confirming. Eligible transfers arrive digitally in supported bank accounts or mobile-money wallets, without cash pickup. Recipients do not need a GBF Send account.

The ambassador campaign will also highlight GBF Send's commitment to clear communication and accessible human support. Where legally permitted, customers whose transfers or accounts require review will receive status updates and guidance on resolving outstanding requirements.

Whether supporting family, paying school fees or covering important expenses, GBF Send aims to give Nigerians a clearer connection to their money - and to the people who depend on it.

Visit for official app-download information, supported routes and current exchange rates.

ABOUT GBF SEND

GBF Send is a digital international money-transfer service from Global Bright Future LLC, focused on transparent pricing, digital delivery, higher sending capacity and responsive customer support. Availability, rates and limits vary by market.

GBF SEND

Send More. Know More. Stress Less.

Contact:

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