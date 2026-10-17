MENAFN - GetNews) Talent Hero Media's ranking of the top executive search firms in Toronto for 2026 places Lock Search Group, Summit Search Group and Spencer Stuart at the top of a list of ten firms serving organizations across Canada and beyond.

TORONTO, ON - October 17, 2026 - Talent Hero Media has published its ranking of the top 10 executive search firms in Toronto for 2026, profiling the firms that place C-suite and senior leadership talent with organizations across technology, financial services, life sciences, consumer goods, professional services, industrial, public sector and more. The full list is available at .

The Top 10 Executive Search Firms in Toronto of 2026

- 1. Lock Search Group – executive search across life sciences, consumer goods, technology, industrial and operations, with strength in supply chain and engineering leadership

- 2. Summit Search Group – executive search across pharmaceutical, financial services and technology sectors, with a pro bono search initiative

- 3. Spencer Stuart – board and succession planning executive search within a global network of 70+ offices

- 4. Russell Reynolds Associates – data-driven executive search and leadership assessment from a Bay Street office

- 5. Egon Zehnder – executive search with strength in cross-border placements and cultural sensitivity

- 6. Amrop Rosin – C-suite succession planning for professional services, financial services and private equity, with digital transformation practice

- 7. Stanton Chase – retained executive search combining boutique service with a global network of 70+ offices

- 8. Thorek Scott & Partners – executive search for investment management and real estate, specialising in alternative investments

- 9. Massey Henry – financial services executive search using AI-powered platforms

- 10. Legacy Executive Search Partners – executive search for healthcare, municipal government and non-profit sectors

Lock Search Group takes the top spot on the ranking of executive search firms in Toronto, recently being named to Forbes' first-ever Canada's Best Executive Recruiting Firms list. Founded in 1983 by Richard Lock, the firm has grown from a small Vancouver office to a national presence with 13 offices across Canada and the United States. Lock Search Group employs over 30 recruitment consultants averaging 10 or more years of tenure, and has placed executives at companies including Canopy Growth, Cision and Kellogg Canada. The firm's innovative "contained" search model combines traditional retained search with performance-based accountability, and its recent launch of Lockin AI reflects its commitment to innovation. Lock Search Group specialises in life sciences, consumer goods, technology, industrial and operations, with particular strength in supply chain and engineering leadership, and has been recognised by Hunt Scanlon Media as a Top 60 search firm.

Summit Search Group ranks second on the list. Founded in 2000, the firm operates 8 offices spanning from Vancouver to Halifax and has earned a 4.8 out of 5 rating on Glassdoor. Summit Search Group serves organisations across pharmaceutical, financial services and technology sectors, and its pro bono executive search initiative has seen the firm partner with organisations including the Canadian Muslim Women's Institute and Volunteer Manitoba. The firm's comprehensive recruitment system and extensive screening process have made it a trusted partner for organisations seeking leadership talent with strong values alignment.

Methodology

Each firm was scored on four weighted criteria: client satisfaction (40%), drawn from anonymous surveys of 50 hiring managers using NPS scores conducted in August and September; placement volume (30%), from publicly disclosed placement counts from firm press releases and annual reports; industry recognition (20%), from inclusion in third-party lists such as Forbes Canada's Best Executive Recruiting Firms 2026 and Hunt Scanlon Media's Top 50 in Canada; and sector specialisation (10%), the depth of each firm's practice areas in technology, life sciences and finance, verified via firm websites and LinkedIn.

"Toronto's executive hiring market is competitive, and finding the right search partner can be the difference between a transformational leadership hire and a missed opportunity," said Zack Gallinger, Founder of Talent Hero Media. "This ranking is designed to help employers cut through the noise and identify the firms with the deepest expertise in their sector."

The complete ranking, with a full profile of each firm, is available at .

About Talent Hero Media

Founded in 2016 by Zack Gallinger and based in Toronto, Talent Hero Media works exclusively with recruiting and staffing agencies, providing website design, search engine optimization, paid advertising and email marketing. The company has served more than 100 recruiting and staffing firms and publishes research and rankings on the recruiting industry at .