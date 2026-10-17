MENAFN - GetNews) Talent Hero Media's ranking of the top food and beverage recruiting agencies for 2026 places Bristol Associates, Gecko Hospitality and Patrice & Associates at the top of a list of ten firms serving restaurants, hotels, food manufacturers and culinary organizations.

TORONTO, ON - October 17, 2026 - Talent Hero Media has published its ranking of the top 10 food and beverage recruiters for 2026, profiling the firms that place talent with restaurants, hotels, resorts, contract foodservice operations, beverage manufacturers, culinary organizations and food processing companies. The full list is available at .

The Top 10 Food and Beverage Recruiters of 2026

- 1. Bristol Associates – food and beverage executive search across restaurants, hotels, resorts, contract foodservice, beverage manufacturing and culinary organizations

- 2. Gecko Hospitality – restaurant management and culinary recruiting with franchise locations across the United States and Canada

- 3. Patrice & Associates – culinary and food and beverage recruiting, placing executive chefs, corporate culinary directors and food and beverage directors

- 4. Kinsa Group – food and beverage recruiting spanning C-suite, food manufacturing, food safety, food science, supply chain and restaurant operations across multiple product categories

- 5. Food Management Search – food manufacturing, food distribution, supply chain, sales, supermarket and foodservice recruiting

- 6. SearchWide Global – food and beverage recruiting focused on resort dining, entertainment venue F&B and destination restaurants

- 7. Horizon Hospitality Associates – senior-level food and beverage recruitment specializing in transformation and turnaround situations

- 8. Direct Recruiters – food and beverage processing executive search covering retained, contingency and temporary solutions

- 9. Goodwin Recruiting – hospitality staffing and professional recruiting across restaurants, hotels, contract food service, catering, beverage and numerous other foodservice segments

- 10. Wray Executive Search – food service executive search focused on performance, scale and stability across restaurant, franchise, foodservice and hospitality

Bristol Associates ranks first for its specialized food and beverage recruiting practice, which spans restaurants, hotels, resorts, contract foodservice, beverage manufacturing and culinary organizations. Founded in 1967, the firm has over four decades of experience and maintains a proprietary database of more than 500,000 hospitality professionals. Its recruiters, many of whom have worked in senior food and beverage roles themselves, place talent ranging from executive chefs at fine dining restaurants to corporate beverage directors for national hotel chains. Bristol Associates serves clients across fine dining, multi-unit casual dining, hotel F&B operations, private club dining, catering, food and beverage manufacturing, craft beverage operations and contract foodservice.

Methodology

Each firm was scored on four weighted criteria: client satisfaction (40%), drawn from anonymous surveys of hiring managers using NPS scores conducted August–September; placement volume (30%), from publicly disclosed placement counts from firm press releases and annual reports; industry recognition (20%), from inclusion in third-party lists; and sector specialization (10%), the depth of each firm's practice areas as verified via firm websites and LinkedIn.

"Food and beverage employers are looking for recruiters who genuinely understand the industry - from culinary operations to food manufacturing to multi-outlet resort dining," said Zack Gallinger, Founder of Talent Hero Media. "This ranking is designed to help hiring managers quickly identify the firms that specialize in exactly those areas."

The complete ranking, with a full profile of each firm, is available at .

About Talent Hero Media

Founded in 2016 by Zack Gallinger and based in Toronto, Talent Hero Media works exclusively with recruiting and staffing agencies, providing website design, search engine optimization, paid advertising and email marketing. The company has served more than 100 recruiting and staffing firms and publishes research and rankings on the recruiting industry at .