New Luxury: Build Energy-Efficient, Passive Homes With BLACKBIRDZ LLC

MENAFN - GetNews) Partner with BlackBirdz LLC, licensed and insured New Jersey luxury contractors for environmentally sutainable passive house construction. Boost the comfort and functionality of your home through energy efficient upgrades, modern features and durable additions. Receive end-to-end assitance in building a Energy Star Certified, carbon-efficient and functional home of your dreams.

WANTAGE, NJ - October 17, 2026 - BLACKBIRDZ LLC is transforming New Jersey homes to combine energy-efficiency & high-end designs. Based in Northern NJ, this family business is owned and operated by Korous Imanian and his brothers. The three brothers are Certified Passive Home Builders & ENERGY STAR Partners that transform properties with exceptional design, premium materials, and sustainable capabilities. Embracing“new luxury,” property owners can build fully custom homes with high market value, elevated comfort, and minimal energy consumption.

Questions about building a certified passive house in NJ? Contact BLACKBIRDZ LLC to create a space that's durable, adaptable, and resilient:



Certified Passive House Tradesperson

ENERGY STAR Certified Home Builder

Licensed New Home Builder (NHB #056265)

Registered Home Improvement Contractor (HIC #13VH07022400)

BBB Accredited Business (A+ Rated)

8-Time“Best Of Houzz” Service Award Winner 14+ Years In Business (Established In 2012)

Keep reading to learn how eco-friendly designs are transforming modern, high-end home builds.

ENERGY STAR & Passive House Certifications

Build a new home that meets modern ENERGY STAR & Passive House Institute (PHI) standards. ENERGY STAR certified homes are independently verified to meet US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) performance requirements and criteria. These standards go beyond typical construction & building codes. Even code-compliant properties can run inefficiently, leak heat, or consistently lose cold air. BLACKBIRDZ LLC understands the processes & steps required to close the gap and align performance standards.

According to the EPA data & reports, ENERGY STAR certified properties are ten-percent more efficient than built-to-code houses on average. Additionally, these findings highlight approximately twenty-percent heating & cooling consumption improvements - without sacrificing comfort.

PHI is an globally-recognized independent research institute that specializes in energy-efficient construction & remodeling. Passive house standards emphasize increasing comfort & comfort, while reducing energy bills. These building standards are designed for proven, dependable, and cost-effective solutions that drive significant sustainability improvements.

Passive homes combine five core principles to reduce drafts, elevate comfort, and integrate exceptional luxury:



Continuous Superinsulation

Thermal Bridge-Free Design

High-Performance Fenestration Systems

Airtightness Heat Recovery & Air Ventilation

As certified energy-efficient home builders in NJ, BLACKBIRDZ LLC has the expertise needed to source components, certify energy-efficient homes, and provide full-service project support.

Combine Sustainability & Luxury For High-Performance Homes

Elevate your high-performance passive home to combine luxury, comfort, and sustainability. BLACKBIRDZ LLC has experience in modern waterfront designs, rustic lakefront properties, and traditional residential architecture. This family-owned team follows ENERGY STAR & Passive House Institute standards to deliver the highest-possible levels of air quality, filtration, and ventilation. The approach balances sustainability, efficiency, safety, health, and modern luxury at every step. Aligning these performance standards, your house is ready for NJ's most extreme & unpredictable seasons. Your interior stays consistent & comfortable all-year-round.

In terms of luxury & aesthetics, these builders empower you to create your dream home - built to smarter and greener standards. Design energy-efficient estates, coastal green builds, knockdown rebuilds, or existing home additions. To help homeowners make decisions with confidence, BLACKBIRDZ LLC offers free, no-obligation consultations. One of the owners, Kouros or Kia, visits your property on-site to provide straight answers, transparent information, and certified guidance - before you invest in costly architectural plans.

How BLACKBIRDZ LLC Transformed A Passive Home In Sussex County, NJ

Before you set up an on-site estimate, you should know what the process looks like from start-to-finish. One of BLACKBIRDZ LLC's favorite all-time projects was a fully-passive home built in Newton, Sussex County NJ. Seamlessly combining luxury and sustainability, this property was a win-win. From the initial consultation, the team worked directly with homeowners to explore environmentally-conscious concepts, review designs, and discuss progress through the final walkthrough. The process starts with establishing needs for comfort, health, luxury styles, and energy consumption. Here's how the build worked from start-to-finish with BLACKBIRDZ LLC.

Started With An Existing Home Addition

The Newton passive house project started with an existing home addition. The full left side of the property stayed original, while BLACKBIRDZ LLC fully added the right side. Kia & Kouros met with the owners to compare options for building up vs out. Throughout early conversations, the focus was on creating a space that's sustainable, modern, high-end, and comfortable. Throughout the addition process, the full team focused on sharing expertise, ideas, and critical project updates.

Built To Passive Home Standards

The Sussex County home was constructed to Passive House Institute (PHI) requirements & standards. The family-owned team installed high-quality windows, doors, and ventilation systems that align with PHI/ENERGY STAR standards. Advanced steps to reduce thermal bridging and integrate building envelopes were also taken to prevent long-term energy loss. This specialized level of work requires the right materials, designs, techniques, processes, and professionals to fill the gaps. BLACKBIRDZ LLC helps you take a green and sustainable approach to rebuild your home and reduce carbon footprint.

Exterior Aesthetics & High-End Interior Details (Electrical, Insulation, Drywall)

This high-end, fully-passive home incorporates elevated interior & exterior aesthetics. On the outside, the property looks modern, updated, and high-end. Standout features include the all-solar metal roofing and high-end skylights. Inside, the full home runs on electricity, with upgraded insulation, drywall, custom trim work, and new furnishings/finishes. While these additional materials and steps may cost more upfront, the difference should be made-up in long-term energy savings. Before the project was completed, the team reviewed building standards, permitting requirements, and energy specifications.

Designing Showroom-Quality Projects

Since the project was completed, BLACKBIRDZ LLC continues to reference this home for blending sustainability and luxurious standards. Many clients have even seen the project in-person. BLACKBIRDZ LLC takes pride in customizing beautiful, high-end, and green home designs. Whether you're envisioning a ground-up new construction project or have plans for your existing home, the team is available to support. Of course, New Jersey passive home design requires careful planning, preparation, and validation throughout the entire project.

Licensed, certified, & insured teams guide you through the entire process. From design, budgets, timelines, and construction logistics - BLACKBIRDZ LLC can help you create the most efficient home possible.