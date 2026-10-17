County Roofing Marks Nearly 40 Years Of Work In Plainview

MENAFN - GetNews)""The middle of a roof almost never fails in Plainview. It's the seam between what was original and what somebody added in 1974. We've been repairing those junctions out there for decades, and the ones that leak are almost always the ones where the flashing got treated as an afterthought.""County Roofing, founded on Long Island in 1987, marks nearly four decades in Plainview, where an unusually high share of homes have been expanded and those additions drive most local roof leaks.

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. - October 17, 2026 - County Roofing, a roofing contractor founded on Long Island in 1987, is marking nearly four decades of work in Plainview and Old Bethpage.

The company has served the community across most of its history, working on the Capes, ranches, splits, and hi-ranches that make up its residential stock, along with the commercial properties along Old Country Road and the office and flex buildings near the Expressway.

Plainview presents a roofing pattern that distinguishes it from most of Nassau County. The hamlet went from farmland to a fully developed community in roughly a decade during the postwar period, which makes its housing unusually uniform in age. Roofs there reach the end of their service life on a shared schedule, and entire streets tend to need replacement within a few years of one another.

The more consequential pattern is what happened afterward. Because the original homes were modest, an exceptional share of them gained dormers, second stories, or rear extensions over the following decades, built by different contractors across different eras.

Every one of those created a junction where two roof planes meet, and those junctions concentrate water from both sides. They account for the large majority of roof leaks the company is called to diagnose in the area.

"The middle of a roof almost never fails in Plainview," said Keith Schmied, founder and CEO of County Roofing. "It's the seam between what was original and what somebody added in 1974. We've been repairing those junctions out there for decades, and the ones that leak are almost always the ones where the flashing got treated as an afterthought."

The area's tree cover adds a further consideration that arrived relatively recently. Plainview was largely bare ground when it was built, and the plantings from that era are now mature canopy, shading north-facing slopes and filling gutters well into November. Homes that had open exposure for decades are only now dealing with the shade and debris that come with established trees.

Roof work in Plainview and Old Bethpage permits through the Town of Oyster Bay Building Department, as both are unincorporated hamlets rather than incorporated villages.

County Roofing holds elite certification from all three major roofing manufacturers, GAF Master Elite, Owens Corning Platinum Preferred, and CertainTeed ShingleMaster PREMIER, a combination reached by a small percentage of contractors nationwide. The certifications allow the company to offer enhanced manufacturer warranty coverage not available through non-certified installers.

Services available in the area include roof replacement, repair, installation, and inspection, along with commercial flat roofing, gutters, siding, and windows. Roof inspections are offered at no cost, every crew member is a direct employee rather than a subcontractor, and emergency response is available around the clock.

The company is headquartered in Melville and operates additional offices in Hauppauge, Massapequa, Forest Hills, and Tarrytown. Schmied founded County Roofing in 1987 and remains directly involved in its projects.

Additional information about the company's Plainview services is available at

About County Roofing:

County Roofing is a roofing contractor founded in 1987 and headquartered in Melville, New York, with offices serving Long Island, Queens, and Westchester County. Led by founder and CEO Keith Schmied, the company holds elite certifications from all three major roofing manufacturers: GAF Master Elite, Owens Corning Platinum Preferred, and CertainTeed ShingleMaster PREMIER. County Roofing provides residential and commercial roofing services including roof replacement, repair, installation, and inspection, along with flat roofing, gutters, siding, and windows. More information is available at